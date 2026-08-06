An Egyptian gynecologist in Kuwait has been arrested for running an illegal abortion racket. Cops from the Criminal Investigation Department caught him after they posed as patients. They also found a large stash of abortion pills and other drugs at his house.

Kuwait City: The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested an Egyptian gynecologist in Kuwait. He was caught for illegally performing abortions and selling abortion pills for cash.

According to the Ministry of Interior, they got a tip-off about the doctor. The information said he was performing illegal abortions at a private clinic and taking payments both in cash and through bank transfers. The authorities started an investigation and kept him under watch, which confirmed the tip-off was correct.

After this, undercover officers set up a sting operation. They contacted the doctor pretending to be patients and asked for abortion pills, scheduling an appointment at his clinic. Once they got all the necessary legal permissions, the team raided the clinic and arrested the doctor on the spot.

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The police then searched the doctor's home. They found 49 abortion pills and 115 psychotropic pills there. The Ministry of Interior stated that during questioning, the doctor confessed to everything. He admitted to smuggling the pills from abroad and being involved in these illegal activities.

The doctor and the seized medicines have now been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action. The Ministry of Interior has issued a strong warning. They said they will continue to take strict action against anyone who misuses their profession for illegal financial gain. The ministry added that such activities are against the law and pose a threat to the safety and well-being of society.

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