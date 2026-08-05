A tourist in Vietnam left a cab driver speechless after refusing to pay the fare, claiming to have no money and simply saying "thank you" before walking away. The incident, captured on the driver's dashcam, went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism of the tourist's actions and discussions about ethical travel.

The Vietnamese cab driver was left speechless and out of pocket after the tourist didn’t pay for the ride, claiming he had no cash, casually expressing his gratitude for the trip with a polite ‘thank you’ before walking away, leaving the driver empty-handed.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, the cab driver was seen visibly stunned after the tourist revealed that he didn’t carry cash despite having just completed the journey, offering a brief nod and a smile instead of settling the fare through cash or a digital payment method.

The entire footage was recorded on the Dashcam, which was clearly mounted on the vehicle’s windshield, capturing every awkward word of the exchange and instantly turning the local driver into a viral symbol of service-industry frustration.

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‘I Don’t Have Money, Thank You’

The tourist appeared to have booked an XanhSM cab, which is a popular electric vehicle ride-hailing service in Vietnam, commonly used by both locals and international travelers for eco-friendly urban commuting.

In footage captured on the dashcam, the cab arrived at the destination where the tourist had booked the ride. As he was about to get down without paying the fare, the cab driver gestured with his hands and questioned him about the payment, only to be met with the passenger’s blatant dismissal.

“Thank You. I don’t have money. Only have a 10. Thank You. Sorry,” the tourist told the cab driver before walking away.

However, the cab driver didn’t confront or show his aggression towards the passenger and instead chose to remain remarkably calm, sitting quietly in his seat as the reality of the unpaid fare sank in. The driver watched the tourist walk away, appearing visibly stunned and helpless, before eventually driving off.

The dashcam footage of the unusual encounter has since gone viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), drawing intense reactions from netizens in Vietnam.

Is the Tourist an Indian?

Though the tourist has not been identified by the local authorities, social media users speculated the individual could be from India based on his accent, mannerisms, and phrasing. However, there is no official confirmation regarding his nationality, and the viral video does not provide any evidence to verify those claims.

Moreover, the cab driver, who later shared the dashcam footage online, did not identify the tourist's nationality or make any claims about his identity. He didn’t even file a formal complaint or involve enforcement authorities, choosing instead to let the video speak for itself.

It was reported that the Vietnamese cab drivers often let the same fare go, as reporting foreign tourists to the authorities takes more time and effort than the fare is worth, causing them to lose more income. The cab driver drew empathy from the social media users, who heavily criticised the tourist’s action and his fraudulent behaviour towards him.

Though the nationality of the tourist has not been identified, online discourse continues to spark conversations about ethical travel, fare evasion, and the universal need for respect and accountability among globetrotters.

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