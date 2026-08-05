A woman who tried to commit suicide by jumping off the Sheikh Jaber bridge in Kuwait has been rescued. Maritime rescue teams pulled her out of the sea and immediately handed her over to a medical team.

Kuwait City: A woman who attempted suicide by jumping from the top of the Sheikh Jaber Bridge was rescued in a swift and coordinated operation by emergency services. The incident, which took place on Tuesday evening, prompted an immediate response from fire and maritime rescue teams.

According to the General Fire Force, specialised units from the Al-Joun Marine Center and the Sheikh Jaber Bridge Marine Fire and Rescue Center were quickly dispatched to the location after receiving the alert. Acting with urgency, the teams reached the spot within minutes and began a carefully planned rescue operation.

Kuwait Crime: Fake Government Stamp Racket Busted! Read Details

Despite the challenging conditions, rescue personnel managed to locate the woman in the water and safely pull her out. She was then handed over to an emergency medical team present at the scene for immediate treatment. Officials later confirmed that her condition is stable, bringing relief after the tense rescue effort.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the woman or further details surrounding the circumstances that led to the incident. The General Fire Force commended the professionalism, speed, and coordination of the fire and marine rescue teams, highlighting that their timely intervention played a crucial role in saving her life.

Kuwait Crime: CCTV Captures What Happened After He Walked Away Briefly! Read On