Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Zero tolerance for violence: Election Commission directs West Bengal officials for 'fair' Lok Sabha elections

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during a review of poll preparedness in West Bengal, announced innovative measures. Some polling stations will be exclusively run by women, showcasing gender inclusivity, and similarly, others will be staffed entirely by persons with disabilities, setting an example for societal equality.

    Zero tolerance for violence: Election Commission directs West Bengal officials for 'fair' Lok Sabha elections AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (March 5) issued crucial directives to the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police in West Bengal, gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April or May this year. The commission emphasized the need for absolute impartiality, transparency, and accessibility to all political parties, ensuring a level playing field.

    Zero tolerance for violence in democracy was underscored, with a stern warning against any intimidation or threats to voters and candidates. The commission also stressed the application of the "First In First Out Principle" when granting permissions for grounds and meeting places.

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case; check details

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during a review of poll preparedness in West Bengal, announced innovative measures. Some polling stations will be exclusively run by women, showcasing gender inclusivity, and similarly, others will be staffed entirely by persons with disabilities, setting an example for societal equality.

    Highlighting the demographic statistics, the Election Commission revealed that as of January 22, 2024, West Bengal has a total of 7.58 Crore electors, with 3.73 Crore females and 3.85 Crore males. The state boasts significant numbers of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), very senior citizens, and young voters.

    Over 80,000 polling stations will be established, averaging 943 voters per polling station, with more than 75% located in rural areas. In a bid to encourage inclusivity, the commission announced that over 1,000 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women, while 24 will be staffed by Persons with Disabilities.

    'India is not a country... will cease to exist if BJP returns to power': DMK leader A Raja's shocker (WATCH)

    In a review meeting with enforcement agencies, the commission called for a coordinated approach, leveraging technology to curb the influence of money and muscle power and ensure fair outcomes. Stricter vigilance will be maintained on interstate and international borders.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Setback for Kerala govt as Prez Murmu rejects Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill anr

    BREAKING: Setback for Kerala govt as Prez Murmu rejects Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

    Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned as Calcutta HC judge, to join BJP gcw

    BREAKING: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned as Calcutta HC judge, to join BJP

    SHOCKING Man sets himself ablaze outside outside police station in UP, saved by cops; WATCH viral video snt

    SHOCKING! Man sets himself ablaze outside police station in UP, saved by cops; WATCH viral video

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case AJR

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case; check details

    India a subcontinent, not country won't exist if BJP comes to power': DMK leader A Raja's shocker (WATCH) AJR

    'India is not a country... will cease to exist if BJP returns to power': DMK leader A Raja's shocker (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Know about rituals, puja samagri list and bhog to offer Lord Shiva RBA

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Know about rituals, puja samagri list and bhog to offer Lord Shiva

    'Family Star' teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur to star in upcoming action-comedy film NIR

    'Family Star' teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur to star in upcoming action-comedy film

    Setback for Kerala govt as Prez Murmu rejects Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill anr

    BREAKING: Setback for Kerala govt as Prez Murmu rejects Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

    Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned as Calcutta HC judge, to join BJP gcw

    BREAKING: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned as Calcutta HC judge, to join BJP

    Insights from PR Sundar Finfluencer on Investing in Stocks Navigates Through Market Highs

    Insights from PR Sundar Finfluencer on Investing in Stocks Navigates Through Market Highs

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon