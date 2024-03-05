Zero tolerance for violence: Election Commission directs West Bengal officials for 'fair' Lok Sabha elections

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during a review of poll preparedness in West Bengal, announced innovative measures. Some polling stations will be exclusively run by women, showcasing gender inclusivity, and similarly, others will be staffed entirely by persons with disabilities, setting an example for societal equality.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (March 5) issued crucial directives to the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police in West Bengal, gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April or May this year. The commission emphasized the need for absolute impartiality, transparency, and accessibility to all political parties, ensuring a level playing field.

Zero tolerance for violence in democracy was underscored, with a stern warning against any intimidation or threats to voters and candidates. The commission also stressed the application of the "First In First Out Principle" when granting permissions for grounds and meeting places.

Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case; check details

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during a review of poll preparedness in West Bengal, announced innovative measures. Some polling stations will be exclusively run by women, showcasing gender inclusivity, and similarly, others will be staffed entirely by persons with disabilities, setting an example for societal equality.

Highlighting the demographic statistics, the Election Commission revealed that as of January 22, 2024, West Bengal has a total of 7.58 Crore electors, with 3.73 Crore females and 3.85 Crore males. The state boasts significant numbers of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), very senior citizens, and young voters.

Over 80,000 polling stations will be established, averaging 943 voters per polling station, with more than 75% located in rural areas. In a bid to encourage inclusivity, the commission announced that over 1,000 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women, while 24 will be staffed by Persons with Disabilities.

'India is not a country... will cease to exist if BJP returns to power': DMK leader A Raja's shocker (WATCH)

In a review meeting with enforcement agencies, the commission called for a coordinated approach, leveraging technology to curb the influence of money and muscle power and ensure fair outcomes. Stricter vigilance will be maintained on interstate and international borders.