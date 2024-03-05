Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'India is not a country... will cease to exist if BJP returns to power': DMK leader A Raja's shocker (WATCH)

    BJP's National Information and Technology Department head Amit Malviya expressed concern over what he sees as continuous hate speeches from the DMK. He also emphasized the need for accountability.

    India a subcontinent, not country won't exist if BJP comes to power': DMK leader A Raja's shocker (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Lok Sabha MP A Raja has ignited fresh controversy with his statement asserting that India is not a country and rejecting slogans like "Jai Shree Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." This incident follows Raja's earlier remarks labelling Hinduism as a menace to India and the world, sparking debates and criticism.

    BJP's National Information and Technology Department head Amit Malviya expressed concern over what he sees as continuous hate speeches from the DMK. He emphasized the need for accountability, citing a pattern of provocative statements from DMK leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin's call to eradicate Sanatana Dharma.

    Jharkhand horror continues: Stage performer alleges gangrape in Palamu days after Spanish tourist attack

    Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, had previously compared Sanatana Dharma to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue,' advocating for its eradication, sparking outrage. Malviya highlighted the apparent silence from Congress and other INDI Alliance partners, questioning Rahul Gandhi's lack of response to these controversial statements.

    In a related development, the Supreme Court rebuked Udhayanidhi Stalin on March 4 for his "eradicate Sanatana dharma" remark. The court questioned Stalin's decision to move the court for the consolidation of FIRs filed against him, emphasizing the need for careful consideration of statements, especially as a minister, mindful of potential consequences.

    Stalin poster showcases TN CM as 'Bride of Tamil Nadu' instead of 'Pride of Tamil Nadu'; WATCH viral video

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case AJR

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case; check details

    Karnataka government receives bomb threat via email, authorities launch investigations vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka govt receives bomb threat via email, authorities launch investigations

    Jharkhand horror continues: Stage performer alleges gangrape in Palamu days after Spanish tourist attack AJR

    Jharkhand horror continues: Stage performer alleges gangrape in Palamu days after Spanish tourist attack

    Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra urges Vice President to postpone oath for Congress MP amid Pro-Pakistan slogan row vkp

    Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra urges VP to postpone oath for Congress MP amid 'Pakistan Zindabad' row

    'Deeply shocked': Israeli Embassy mourns death of Indian national in missile attack anr

    Israeli Embassy 'deeply shocked' by Indian's death in 'cowardly terror attack' by Hezbollah in Margaliot

    Recent Stories

    Merry Christmas on OTT: Where to watch Katrina Kaif, Vijay's film RKK

    Merry Christmas on OTT: Where to watch Katrina Kaif, Vijay's film

    Definitely messed up...' Google co-founder admits error in Gemini image generation gcw

    'Definitely messed up...' Google co-founder admits error in Gemini image generation

    Pakistani Boxer Zohaib Rasheed disappears to Italy after stealing money from teammate's bag osf

    Pakistani Boxer Zohaib Rasheed disappears to Italy after stealing money from teammate's bag

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case AJR

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case; check details

    House Of The Dragon' Season 2: Get ready to know more about Targaryen dynasty; show returns THIS June RBA

    'House Of The Dragon' Season 2: Get ready to know more about Targaryen dynasty; show returns THIS June

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon