'India is not a country... will cease to exist if BJP returns to power': DMK leader A Raja's shocker (WATCH)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Lok Sabha MP A Raja has ignited fresh controversy with his statement asserting that India is not a country and rejecting slogans like "Jai Shree Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." This incident follows Raja's earlier remarks labelling Hinduism as a menace to India and the world, sparking debates and criticism.

BJP's National Information and Technology Department head Amit Malviya expressed concern over what he sees as continuous hate speeches from the DMK. He emphasized the need for accountability, citing a pattern of provocative statements from DMK leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin's call to eradicate Sanatana Dharma.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, had previously compared Sanatana Dharma to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue,' advocating for its eradication, sparking outrage. Malviya highlighted the apparent silence from Congress and other INDI Alliance partners, questioning Rahul Gandhi's lack of response to these controversial statements.

In a related development, the Supreme Court rebuked Udhayanidhi Stalin on March 4 for his "eradicate Sanatana dharma" remark. The court questioned Stalin's decision to move the court for the consolidation of FIRs filed against him, emphasizing the need for careful consideration of statements, especially as a minister, mindful of potential consequences.

