In a shocking incident from Kozhikode, Kerala, a high school girl and two boys ran away to live in a forest. They sold a smartphone to buy survival gear. The police and locals eventually tracked them down and handed them back to their parents.

The things some kids do these days can really give parents a shock. Is it the parents' fault, bad company, the education system, or the smartphone in their hands? Whatever the reason, the decisions some kids are making are truly stunning. You can't help but wonder how they get such a criminal-like mindset at such a young age. A similar incident has now happened in Thamarassery, in Kerala's Kozhikode district.

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This is the shocking story of a high school girl who went missing in a forest with two boys, both a couple of years older than her. The whole episode sounds like something straight out of a movie. The girl is 15 years old and in Class 10, while the boys are 17 and studying in their first and second year of PUC. Their grand plan was to live in the forest, calling it an 'adventure trip'!

Last Thursday morning, all three left home, pretending to go to school. The girl went to a rubber plantation near her school, changed out of her uniform, and left it there. The two boys from the same school arrived on their two motorcycles to pick her up. The parents were shocked when they received a message that their daughter was absent from school. After making some enquiries, they found out that the two boys were also missing.

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How They Planned It

For their 'adventure', they needed money, and they couldn't ask their parents. But like many kids their age, they had expensive smartphones. So, one of the boys sold his Rs 18,000 smartphone for Rs 10,000 at a shop in Thamarassery. To avoid being tracked by the police cyber cell, the other two smartly switched off their phones. With that money, they bought a tarpaulin, rice, bread, a knife, and cooking pots. Their plan was to use these supplies to survive in the forest for days without getting caught.

How They Got Caught

A rubber-tapping worker near the school had noticed the three of them acting suspiciously. He quietly took their photos on his phone and sent them to the school authorities. This confirmed that all three were together. After this, the parents were informed and the search began. The police checked CCTV footage and found them crossing the Lakkidi ghat towards Wayanad on their motorcycles. The news of the three missing kids spread like wildfire across the state.

The police soon learned that the kids were camping on a five-acre hilltop in a forest near Chitragiri in Vaduvanchal. A search party of police, locals, and parents went into the forest. On Friday night, around 8 PM, locals spotted one of the boys. The moment the kids heard that the police had arrived, the girl and the other boy tried to escape on a scooter. After a thorough search, the police managed to find them as well. All three were taken to the Meppadi police station, where formalities were completed before they were handed over to their parents.

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