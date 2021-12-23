You are grown-ups, don’t act like children: Kids of Bengaluru waste pickers urge parents to get vaccinated

The Centre also on Thursday advised states to ramp up Covid vaccination exponentially to protect the vulnerable population given the steady rise in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India.

Covid-19 vaccines have been tested by multiple drug administration authorities in the world. They are proven to be effective in reducing your probability of contracting Covid-19. Once you are vaccinated, your body is much better prepared to shield off more viruses by making your immune system stronger.

Frontline workers have been putting their relentless efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and were trained in several key areas, including home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support to act as Covid warriors. However, they have been the most vulnerable group to Covid-19 pandemic.

One such kind are the Bengaluru waste pickers. Children of these waste pickers urged their parents to get vaccinated as just 2 doses Covid vaccine is important to strengthen the immune system.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot flagged off a coronavirus mobile van vaccination campaign in the city.

Saamuhika Shakti, an NGO in solidarity with waste pickers’ is working to improve the quality of life of informal waste pickers and their families in Bengaluru. The kids of waste pickers of Bengaluru, want their parents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and are telling the adults not to act like children. Watch this sweet film on vaccine hesitancy.