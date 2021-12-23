  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    You are grown-ups, don’t act like children: Kids of Bengaluru waste pickers urge parents to get vaccinated

    The Centre also on Thursday advised states to ramp up Covid vaccination exponentially to protect the vulnerable population given the steady rise in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India.

    You are grown-ups, don't act like children: Kids of Bengaluru waste pickers urge parents to get vaccinated-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 7:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Covid-19 vaccines have been tested by multiple drug administration authorities in the world. They are proven to be effective in reducing your probability of contracting Covid-19. Once you are vaccinated, your body is much better prepared to shield off more viruses by making your immune system stronger.

    The Centre also on Thursday advised states to ramp up Covid vaccination exponentially to protect the vulnerable population given the steady rise in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India.

    Frontline workers have been putting their relentless efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and were trained in several key areas, including home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support to act as Covid warriors. However, they have been the most vulnerable group to Covid-19 pandemic.

    One such kind are the Bengaluru waste pickers. Children of these waste pickers urged their parents to get vaccinated as just 2 doses Covid vaccine is important to strengthen the immune system.

    Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot flagged off a coronavirus mobile van vaccination campaign in the city. 

    Saamuhika Shakti, an NGO in solidarity with waste pickers’ is working to improve the quality of life of informal waste pickers and their families in Bengaluru. The kids of waste pickers of Bengaluru, want their parents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and are telling the adults not to act like children. Watch this sweet film on vaccine hesitancy.

     

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 7:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army has a new messaging app named ASIGMA

    Indian Army has a new messaging application named ASIGMA

    Omicron threat: Centre advises states to consider local curbs, ramp up vaccination ahead of festive season-dnm

    Omicron threat: Centre advises states to consider local curbs, ramp up vaccination ahead of festive season

    Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Asembly amid Opposition's objection-ycb

    Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Asembly amid Opposition's objection

    Delhi CM on omicron says state prepared to cope with up to 1 lakh cases per day strengthening home isolation protocol gcw

    Delhi CM says state prepared to cope with up to 1 lakh cases per day, strengthening home isolation protocol

    Dictionary contains mafiavad and parivarvad: PM Modi targets rivals in Varanasi-dnm

    Dictionary contains ‘mafiavad’ and ‘parivarvad’: PM Modi targets rivals in Varanasi

    Recent Stories

    Ahead of Olympics, China plunges city of 13 million people into lockdown amid latest COVID surge-dnm

    Ahead of Olympics, China plunges city of 13 million people into lockdown amid latest COVID surge

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Jacqueline Fernandez Nora Fatehi gifts to be seized by Enforcement Directorate drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

    Indian Army has a new messaging app named ASIGMA

    Indian Army has a new messaging application named ASIGMA

    Deepika Padukone talks about Ranveer Singh 83 RCB

    Deepika Padukone talks about Ranveer Singh's 83, says it is 'an emotion'; WATCH HERE

    Omicron threat: Centre advises states to consider local curbs, ramp up vaccination ahead of festive season-dnm

    Omicron threat: Centre advises states to consider local curbs, ramp up vaccination ahead of festive season

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon