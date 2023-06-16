Yoga Day 2023: PM Modi shares clips of various asanas, urges everyone to make it part of daily life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the session of Yoga at the United Nations Secretariat in New York on June 21. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Yoga brings the world together to further good health and wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday and wished that it keeps getting more popular globally. He will preside over the International Day of Yoga events on June 21 at the UN headquarters in New York while he is in the country. The celebration will also include participation from Saba Korosi, the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. The International Day of Yoga was declared by the United Nations in December 2014 in recognition of its widespread popularity.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly's president, Csaba Korosi, tweeted on Thursday, "I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week."

Responding to his tweet, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Looking forward to seeing you at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UNHQ. Your participation makes the programme even more special. Yoga brings the world together towards furthering good health and wellness. May it keep getting more popular globally."

In another tweet, Modi shared a set of videos, titled 'Yoga with Modi', depicting the various 'Asanas'.

"Yoga holds profound benefits for both body and mind, fostering strength, flexibility, and tranquility. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives and further wellness as well as peace. Sharing a set of videos depicting the various Asanas," he added.

The first International Day of Yoga was commemorated in 2015. Several sessions and events demonstrating its advantages and all-encompassing appeal have been held at the UN, Times Square, and other well-known sites throughout the globe. From June 21 to 24, Prime Minister Modi will be in the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

