Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP slams Congress on Nehru Library renaming issue, says 'Oppn doesn't hesitate to insult its own leaders'

    This comes after the grand old party lashed out at the government over renaming of the museum as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society, calling it a "petty act" and asserting that legacies don't get erased by renaming buildings.

    BJP slams Congress on Nehru Library renaming issue, says 'Opposition doesn't hesitate to insult its own leaders' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (June 16) slammed the Indian National Congress over its remarks on the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, saying the party does not hesitate to insult even its own leaders who served as prime minister of the country.

    This comes after the grand old party lashed out at the government over renaming of the museum as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society, calling it a "petty act" and asserting that legacies don't get erased by renaming buildings.

    Political violence must end in West Bengal: Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

    Reacting to this, the BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress is leveling allegations even though its leaders have not yet visited the museum to see how contributions and achievements of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and those of his successors have been showcased in a much better way with use of technology.

    "I am deliberately taking the name of their own prime ministers. I can understand if they have some bitterness with Narasimha Rao. But, I want to know what is their problem with the achievements of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Manmohan Singh whose terms as prime minister have been showcased in an organised manner," Trivedi said.

    Trivedi reminded the Congress how the Modi government celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Nehru in 2014 after the NDA came to power at the Centre.

    "I am surprised and a bit perturbed also (with the Congress' reaction in the matter)," he said and asked, "How many Congress leaders have gone there to see the Nehru Memorial." He said the memorial of India's first prime minister at Teen Murti Bhavan was not in a very good condition.

    Karnataka Congress calls for protest on June 20 against Centre over refusal to provide rice

    BJP national president JP Nadda also reacted to this and said, "Classic example of political indigestion- the inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation. PM Sangrahalaya is an effort beyond politics and Congress lacks the vision to realise this."

    "In PM Sangrahalaya, every PM has got respect. Section relating to Pandit Nehru hasn't been altered. On the contrary, it's prestige has been enhanced. For a party which ruled India for over 50 years, their pettiness is really tragic. It's also the reason people are rejecting them," he added.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Political violence must end in West Bengal: Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose AJR

    Political violence must end in West Bengal: Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

    Karnataka Congress calls for protest on June 20 against Centre over refusal to provide rice AJR

    Karnataka Congress calls for protest on June 20 against Centre over refusal to provide rice

    Kerala: Three including CPI(M) branch secretary arrested for assaulting cop in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Three including CPI(M) branch secretary arrested for assaulting cop

    Cyclone Biparjoy aftermath: Video of PM Modi's poster standing tall in Dwarka amid havoc goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Cyclone Biparjoy aftermath: Video of PM Modi's poster standing tall in Dwarka amid havoc goes viral (WATCH)

    kerala lottery result nirmal nr 333 june 16 2023 updates check prizes winners anr

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal (NR-333) Today: Check prizes, winning tickets HERE

    Recent Stories

    football Vinicius Junior to lead FIFA's Anti-Racism campaign, calls for stronger actions against discrimination osf

    Vinicius Junior to lead FIFA's Anti-Racism campaign, calls for stronger actions against discrimination

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song is a must-watch for all fans RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song is a must-watch for all fans

    Yoga Day 2023: From Alia to Kareena, 7 actresses who credit YOGA ADC

    Yoga Day 2023: 7 Bollywood actresses who credit YOGA for fitness

    Political violence must end in West Bengal: Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose AJR

    Political violence must end in West Bengal: Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

    Photos mysteriously deleted from Facebook angry users lashes out at Zuckerberg for no warning gcw

    Photos mysteriously deleted from Facebook; angry users lashes out at Zuckerberg for no warning

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon