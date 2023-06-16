BJP slams Congress on Nehru Library renaming issue, says 'Oppn doesn't hesitate to insult its own leaders'

This comes after the grand old party lashed out at the government over renaming of the museum as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society, calling it a "petty act" and asserting that legacies don't get erased by renaming buildings.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (June 16) slammed the Indian National Congress over its remarks on the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, saying the party does not hesitate to insult even its own leaders who served as prime minister of the country.

This comes after the grand old party lashed out at the government over renaming of the museum as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society, calling it a "petty act" and asserting that legacies don't get erased by renaming buildings.

Reacting to this, the BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress is leveling allegations even though its leaders have not yet visited the museum to see how contributions and achievements of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and those of his successors have been showcased in a much better way with use of technology.

"I am deliberately taking the name of their own prime ministers. I can understand if they have some bitterness with Narasimha Rao. But, I want to know what is their problem with the achievements of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Manmohan Singh whose terms as prime minister have been showcased in an organised manner," Trivedi said.

Trivedi reminded the Congress how the Modi government celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Nehru in 2014 after the NDA came to power at the Centre.

"I am surprised and a bit perturbed also (with the Congress' reaction in the matter)," he said and asked, "How many Congress leaders have gone there to see the Nehru Memorial." He said the memorial of India's first prime minister at Teen Murti Bhavan was not in a very good condition.

BJP national president JP Nadda also reacted to this and said, "Classic example of political indigestion- the inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation. PM Sangrahalaya is an effort beyond politics and Congress lacks the vision to realise this."

"In PM Sangrahalaya, every PM has got respect. Section relating to Pandit Nehru hasn't been altered. On the contrary, it's prestige has been enhanced. For a party which ruled India for over 50 years, their pettiness is really tragic. It's also the reason people are rejecting them," he added.