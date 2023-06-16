Karnataka Congress calls for protest on June 20 against Centre over refusal to provide rice

The Karnataka DCM said that the state government is making every attempt to buy rice from other sources and from states that produce it, but that there could be a minor delay in implementing the programme compared to the planned date of July 1.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday (June 16) said the Congress will hold protests at all district centres against the BJP government at the Centre on June 20, as he accused it of ensuring that the state does not get the required amount of rice to implement its 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, which provides additional 5 kg of rice for BPL families.

The Karnataka DCM said that the state government is making every attempt to buy rice from other sources and from states that produce it, but that there could be a minor delay in implementing the programme compared to the planned date of July 1.

"I want to congratulate BJP national President JP Nadda, as they (BJP) have walked the talk", DK Shivakumar said sarcastically. "It was reported in the media quoting him that if BJP loses the election central schemes to the state will get affected, he has kept up his word. Even as the Prime Minister speaks about federal structure," he added.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "the BJP government at the Centre is indulging in 'politics of hate' by ensuring that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) does not supply the required amount of rice to implement the scheme; it is their way of registering a protest against Karnataka's poor for voting in favour of Congress."

"BJP is a party that betrays the poor. Congress party and the government condemns and protests this. On on June 20 at 11 am, the Congress will stage protests at all district centres across the state against the BJP government at the Centre. The protests will be organised by local leadership of the party at district level, all MLAs and leaders from the district will take part in the protest," he added.

Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that the central government has stalled the sale of wheat and rice to state governments under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) (OMSSD), which prohibits the FCI from selling any additional rice to Karnataka for its Anna Bhagya scheme.