    Karnataka government to name Shivamogga airport after BS Yediyurappa, confirms CM Bommai

    Speaking to reporters after inspecting the construction of the airport, Bommai said the former Chief Minister played a major role in bringing the airport to Shivamogga.
     

    Author
    Deevika N
    Shivamogga, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 9:46 AM IST

    The Karnataka government has decided to name the under-construction Shivamogga airport after former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday, adding that the state Cabinet has taken a decision in this regard. The proposal will now be sent to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

    Speaking to reporters after inspecting the construction of the airport, Bommai said the former Chief Minister played a major role in bringing the airport for Shivamogga. “Considering his interest in this project, we have chosen his name for the airport. And, the same will be forwarded to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. We will get the naming process completed before the construction is completed,” he said.

    For the past few months, there has been demand from several seers and people of Shivamogga to name the airport after Yediyurappa. KS Eshwarappa was one among those who suggested Yediyurappa’s name at a public function. Later, he led a delegation of people’s representatives from Shivamogga to the Chief Minister on this issue.

    “The airport will be inaugurated by December this year. By then, we will have all facilities necessary in place. Similarly, the construction of the airport at Vijayapura would also be completed soon,” he said.

    The airport will have the longest runway of 3299m after the Bengaluru airport. It would be an airport of international standards where an Airbus can land. The airport would give a big boost for education, health services and industrialisation of Shivamogga,” Bommai added.

    Shivamogga is the political base of Yediyurappa, he is the MLA from Shikaripura Assembly segment in the district, while his elder son BY Raghavendra is MP from Shivamogga parliamentary constituency. Stating that the airport will help all-round development of Shivamogga and surrounding areas, Bommai said it will enhance trade and commerce, and tourism in the region.

    Shivamogga airport is being constructed at Sogane on the outskirts of the city. The cost of airport construction is pegged at Rs 384 crore. The construction of the airport's 1.7 km long runway has already been completed.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 9:46 AM IST
