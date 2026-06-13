A truly shocking incident from Yadgir's Narayanapura village, where an 18-year-old boy has died. His death is being linked to an alleged addiction to energy drinks, sparking a major debate on their safety.

Yadgir (June 13): A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Narayanapura village in the Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district. An 18-year-old boy has tragically died, and his death is being blamed on an excessive addiction to energy drinks. This incident has left the local community in shock and fear.

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The deceased has been identified as Balappa (18). He was a student in Muddebihal, Vijayapura district. According to reports, Balappa had developed a serious addiction to 'Sting' energy drinks. It's being said that despite his family and friends pleading with him, he was unable to quit his habit.

Locals claim that Balappa used to drink three to four bottles of the energy drink every single day. After his health started deteriorating, he was admitted to a hospital. Doctors suspect he suffered from kidney failure, but the exact cause of death will only be clear after the medical report comes in.

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A Wake-Up Call for Everyone

Balappa passed away after the treatment failed to work, leaving his family completely heartbroken. The incident took place within the limits of the Narayanapura police station.

Following this tragedy, a wave of awareness has swept through the village. Local youths and other residents have taken a pledge to avoid excessive consumption of energy drinks. In a symbolic protest, some young people poured bottles of energy drinks onto the road, urging the public to be careful about their health.

This incident has once again started a serious conversation about the growing addiction to energy drinks among young people. Health experts have always warned that drinking any beverage in excess can be extremely harmful to one's health.

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