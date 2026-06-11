Hydration Tips: 4 Simple Add-Ins to Beat the Heat This Summer!
Whether it's hot or cold, our body always needs water. If you don't drink enough, you'll feel tired and low on energy. To avoid dehydration, just add these simple ingredients to your water and see the difference.
Lemon
Mint Leaves
Mint leaves, or pudina, are full of health benefits. They not only prevent dehydration but also help in keeping your body cool. Just add a few leaves to your water.
Mint Care: 3 Easy Tips To Keep Your Potted Pudina Green And Bushy
Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients. Adding them to your water is a super effective way to prevent dehydration and boost your overall health.
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Cucumber
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