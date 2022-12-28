Won't tolerate anyone's claim over Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Border row: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and not to anyone's father. Staking claims over Mumbai will not be tolerated. We will express our concerns to the Karnataka government and the Union Home Minister."

    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Mumbai belongs to the state and it will not tolerate any claim to its capital on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Fadnavis also strongly condemned the remarks of some Karnataka leaders amid the two states' raging boundary dispute.

    While addressing the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Deputy CM said that the state's feelings would be conveyed to the Karnataka government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Raising the issue in the House, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar claimed that the Karnataka CM and ministers have been hurting Maharashtra's pride with their remarks and that the Maharashtra government's response is not in the same coin.

    "Karnataka Law minister Madhu Swamy has demanded that Mumbai should be made a Union Territory. Also, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Laxman Savadi said that Mumbai belongs to Karnataka and has rubbed salt on the Marathi people's wounds," said Pawar. The NCP leader demanded that the chief minister condemn this in strong words. 

    While in the assembly, Fadnavis said, "Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and not to anyone's father. Staking claims over Mumbai will not be tolerated. We will express our concerns to the Karnataka government and the Union Home Minister." Fadnavis added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be asked to reprimand such motormouths.

    In a meeting with Shah, the chief ministers of the two states agreed that no new claims would be laid by either party, he continued. 

    According to Fadnavis, Karnataka MLAs and the Congress state chief remarks contradict what was decided. "We will write to the Karnataka government and condemn these statements," said Fadnavis. 

    Fadnavis claimed the latest remarks contradict what was agreed upon during the meeting with the Union Home Minister. It will be brought to the Union Home Minister's attention, Fadnavis asserted.

    Amid the border dispute, both Houses of Maharashtra's legislature unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to 'legally pursue' the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state.

    According to a resolution introduced in both Houses by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the state government will legally pursue a case in the Supreme Court to include 'every inch' of the land (in Maharashtra) of Belgaum, Karwar Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki cities, and the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka.

    On Tuesday, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that not a  single village would be ceded to Maharashtra, as he condemned a resolution passed in the neighbouring state's legislature regarding the inclusion of Marathi-speaking villages. Shivakumar added that the entire state is united on this issue and strongly condemns and opposes the resolution passed by the Maharashtra legislature. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar

    Also read: Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know

    Also read: Beware, Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving

