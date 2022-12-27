Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar

    Border row: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said that the entire state is united on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue and strongly condemns and opposes the resolution by the Maharashtra assembly. "We must protect the Kannada language, our villages and the state," he said. 

    Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 8:20 PM IST

    Amid the simmering Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, the Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, on Tuesday, condemned the resolution passed by the Maharashtra state government on the inclusion of Marathi-speaking villages and said that not even a single village would be ceded to Maharashtra. 

    The Congress leader said that the entire state is united on this issue and strongly condemns and opposes the resolution by the Maharashtra assembly. 

    "The entire state of Karnataka, and the Congress party, strongly oppose their resolution regarding incorporating our villages into Maharashtra. We express our displeasure with it. We are unwilling to give even one village from Karnataka, and we do not want theirs. Our borders are set, and people live within them," said Shivakumar. Additionally, he said that everyone in Karnataka is working together to protect the state's interests. 

    "We must protect the Kannada language, our villages and the state. On this issue, we are ready to provide any type of cooperation. We oppose their resolution, will raise it in assembly, and the Congress is prepared to move a resolution on the subject," he added. 

    Earlier today, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a resolution to 'legally pursue' the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state amid the raging boundary dispute between the two states. 

    The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature, said that the Karnataka legislature passed the resolution purposely to fuel the border row and condemned the southern state's stance.

    Further accusing Maharashtra of deliberately inciting people to cause unrest, Shivakumar said that they have hatred for Kannadigas, who live and do business on both sides of the border.

    "We should all stand together and work together to protect our state's pride," he continued.

    Last week, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border dispute with Maharashtra, pledging to protect the state's interests and refusing to cede an inch of land to its neighbour.

    Alleging that the Maharashtra BJP Ministers raked up the border issue first at the time of elections as part of a conspiracy, and they have been joined by other parties there now, Shivakumar claimed that "there is BJP at the Centre, state, and in Maharashtra, they are aiding such things for the sake of their politics."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: 'Condemn Karnataka's stand': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde moves resolution on border row

    Also read: Watch: Opposition stage 'Warkaris' like protest against Shinde-led Maha govt over corruption by ministers

    Also read: Border row: Maharashtra CM Eknath Sinde to move resolution in assembly today; check details

     

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 8:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In 2023, VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will get a new plane and a helicopter

    In 2023, VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will get a new plane and a helicopter

    PM Modi brother Prahlad Modi family injured in a car accident near Mysuru Report gcw

    PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, family injured in a car accident near Mysuru: Report

    Distortion of history a danger engulfing the country: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin - adt

    Distortion of history a danger engulfing the country: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

    Mercury plummeting in North India triggers memefest Check out gcw

    Mercury plummeting in North India triggers memefest; Check out

    Most corrupt family in Indian politics BJP slams Gandhi family AJR

    'Most corrupt family in Indian politics': BJP slams Gandhi family

    Recent Stories

    Indian realtor bids for one of Pakistan's embassy buildings in Washington

    Indian realtor bids for one of Pakistan's embassy buildings in Washington

    Auto Expo 2023 Fifth Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Fifth-Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23, Boxing Day/MCG/2nd Test: Fresh Spidercam debate sparks after Anrich Nortje gets hit by it-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, Boxing Day Test: Fresh 'Spidercam' debate sparks after Anrich Nortje gets hit by it

    OnePlus 11 5G design camera other specs leaked ahead of launch Details here gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G design, camera, other specs leaked ahead of launch; Details here

    Tunisha Sharma's Death: 3 key revelations the late actress's friend Rayya Labib made about Sheezan Khan vma

    Tunisha Sharma's Death: 3 key revelations the late actress's friend Rayya Labib made about Sheezan Khan

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon