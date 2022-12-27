Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Border row: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said that the entire state is united on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue and strongly condemns and opposes the resolution by the Maharashtra assembly. "We must protect the Kannada language, our villages and the state," he said.

Amid the simmering Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, the Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, on Tuesday, condemned the resolution passed by the Maharashtra state government on the inclusion of Marathi-speaking villages and said that not even a single village would be ceded to Maharashtra.

The Congress leader said that the entire state is united on this issue and strongly condemns and opposes the resolution by the Maharashtra assembly.

"The entire state of Karnataka, and the Congress party, strongly oppose their resolution regarding incorporating our villages into Maharashtra. We express our displeasure with it. We are unwilling to give even one village from Karnataka, and we do not want theirs. Our borders are set, and people live within them," said Shivakumar. Additionally, he said that everyone in Karnataka is working together to protect the state's interests.

"We must protect the Kannada language, our villages and the state. On this issue, we are ready to provide any type of cooperation. We oppose their resolution, will raise it in assembly, and the Congress is prepared to move a resolution on the subject," he added.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a resolution to 'legally pursue' the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state amid the raging boundary dispute between the two states.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature, said that the Karnataka legislature passed the resolution purposely to fuel the border row and condemned the southern state's stance.

Further accusing Maharashtra of deliberately inciting people to cause unrest, Shivakumar said that they have hatred for Kannadigas, who live and do business on both sides of the border.

"We should all stand together and work together to protect our state's pride," he continued.

Last week, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border dispute with Maharashtra, pledging to protect the state's interests and refusing to cede an inch of land to its neighbour.

Alleging that the Maharashtra BJP Ministers raked up the border issue first at the time of elections as part of a conspiracy, and they have been joined by other parties there now, Shivakumar claimed that "there is BJP at the Centre, state, and in Maharashtra, they are aiding such things for the sake of their politics."

(With inputs from PTI)

