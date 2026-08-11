A Delhi-based woman shared that a Rapido rider allegedly arrived in a car that did not match the vehicle or driver details displayed on her booking and repeatedly urged her to get inside.

A Delhi-based woman shared that a Rapido rider allegedly arrived in a car that did not match the vehicle or driver details displayed on her booking and repeatedly urged her to get inside. Moni Shandilya, an associate consultant, recounted the incident in a LinkedIn post, saying it occurred around 11:07 pm near Sector 16 Noida Metro station. She had booked a Rapido bike to return home, with the app showing a Hero Splendor and the rider’s name. Although she could not recall the complete registration number, she remembered the last four digits as 8513.

Shandilya said she was already speaking to the rider over the phone because he had accidentally gone towards Gate No. 3 instead of Gate No. 4. She asked him to take a U-turn and meet her at the correct gate.

However, minutes later, a car with a completely different registration number pulled up in front of her.

The sight immediately alarmed Shandilya. She had booked a bike, not a cab, and the man inside the car, although apparently the same person she had been speaking to on the phone, did not match the photograph of the rider shown on her Rapido booking.

According to Shandilya, the man claimed his bike had broken down and said he had therefore come in a car. He then asked her to get inside the vehicle.

Shandilya refused, but the man allegedly continued insisting that she enter the car. Feeling increasingly unsafe, she said she began shouting at him.

The man eventually said he would leave and cancel the ride. Shandilya said he drove a short distance ahead of the metro station and stopped there, while she ultimately cancelled the booking herself.

Reflecting on the incident, Shandilya said she initially regretted not taking a screenshot of the booking or photographing the car and the person involved. However, she explained that fear had taken over in the moment and her only concern was getting home safely.

Moni wrote, "And I’m not saying this is only about women. If a man had been in the same situation, I don’t think it would have been safe for him either."

She urged Rapido to investigate the booking, establish exactly what had happened and treat the matter seriously to ensure that no other passenger finds themselves in a similar situation.

Rapido responded to Shandilya’s LinkedIn post, saying it had acknowledged the seriousness of her complaint after speaking with her.

The company described the rider’s alleged conduct as unacceptable and said it fell short of its service standards. Rapido wrote, "Immediate action has been taken against the reported captain’s account, and necessary measures have been initiated to help prevent similar incidents in the future."

The company also said it was strengthening its monitoring mechanisms through real-time customer feedback, ride-experience reviews and vehicle-related checks, with the aim of enhancing service quality and passenger safety.