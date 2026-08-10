Delhi Metro has emerged as the world’s most punctual major metro system, recording 99.7% punctuality between January and March 2024 and outperforming major networks in New York, Paris and Hong Kong.

Delhi Metro has been able to set a significant example on the international front by proving itself as the best metro system of the world in terms of punctuality. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) registered a commendable punctuality record of 99.7% during January to March 2024, which made it stand out among the world-famous metro rail systems like New York, Paris, and Hong Kong.

In today’s fast-paced world, train delays often have an adverse effect on people's life and work routine. In this scenario, the performance of Delhi Metro signifies the efficiency of one of the busiest metro rail systems in India.

How Has Delhi Metro Been Ranked as the Best Metro System on the International Level?

This ranking has been announced by Community of Metros (CoMET), an international benchmarking body consisting of the world's largest metro rail systems.

Some of the members of CoMET include London Underground, New York City Subway, Paris RATP, and Singapore SMRT.

Punctuality is defined differently in the case of CoMET. A train can be called punctual if it arrives at its destination up to two minutes after its schedule time. The score achieved by the Delhi Metro 99.7% falls under this category and is calculated from January-March 2024.

Global Benchmarking by Community of Metros

CoMET is operated by the Transport Strategy Centre (TSC) in the Imperial College of London, which acts as the facilitator of benchmarking and performance assessment between member metro systems.

Delhi Metro has been a strong performer in CoMET’s performance assessment exercise in the past. But January-March 2024 scores have given a new dimension as DMRC has topped the list in the matter of punctuality.

Achievement of DMRC

Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC has expressed that this achievement has come due to the dedication of DMRC employees. It shows the commitment of DMRC towards providing excellent public transport services.

Major Achievement of Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro is the operator of one of the largest urban rail systems in India. The huge network of Delhi Metro, consisting of 12 lines, more than 393 kilometers of network and 288 stations, serves millions of passengers everyday.

The high punctuality achieved through the vast and complex network is definitely a great feat. The global award-winning performance for commuters from Delhi indicates the significance of public transportation.