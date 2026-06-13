A woman earning Rs 1.7 lakh monthly sparked an online debate by asking if she should buy a Rs 1.25 crore apartment. Her plan involved selling family gold and taking a home loan. The discussion highlighted the dilemma of liquidating traditional assets like gold, often seen as an emergency fund, for real estate.

A woman earning Rs 1.7 lakh per month has sparked a lively personal finance debate online after seeking advice on whether she should purchase a Rs 1.25 crore apartment by selling family gold and taking a home loan. Her query, shared on social media, quickly gained attention, prompting a flood of responses from users weighing the pros and cons of the proposed financial move.

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According to the post, the woman explained that she has accumulated savings and access to family gold, which could significantly reduce the amount she would need to borrow for the property purchase. However, she was uncertain whether selling gold—often viewed in Indian households as a long-term store of value and financial safety net—would be a wise decision.

Check the viral post here:

The post resonated with many internet users, particularly those navigating India's rising property prices and balancing investment choices between real estate and traditional assets such as gold. As the discussion gained traction, several commenters urged her to think carefully before liquidating her gold holdings.

One user wrote, "Don't sell gold to buy a flat. Gold is your emergency fund and hedge against inflation." Another commenter advised, "If the EMI is comfortable with your salary, keep the gold and take a slightly larger loan instead."

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Others pointed out that both real estate and gold serve different financial purposes. While a home can provide stability and long-term appreciation, gold offers liquidity and can act as a financial cushion during emergencies. Some users suggested evaluating factors such as future income growth, existing liabilities, maintenance costs and the total interest burden of the proposed loan before making a final decision.

A section of commenters, however, supported the apartment purchase if it was intended for self-occupation rather than speculation. They argued that owning a home can provide long-term security and help build wealth over time, particularly in growing urban markets.

The discussion highlighted a common dilemma faced by many middle-class families: whether to convert traditional assets into real estate or preserve them for future financial security. With property prices continuing to rise in several Indian cities and gold remaining a preferred investment avenue, striking the right balance between the two can be challenging.

Financial planners often recommend maintaining a diversified portfolio and avoiding the complete liquidation of emergency assets to fund a single purchase. Experts also stress the importance of ensuring that home loan EMIs remain manageable and do not place undue strain on monthly cash flow.

The viral debate has struck a chord with thousands online, turning one woman's home-buying question into a broader conversation about wealth creation, financial planning and the role of gold in modern investment strategies.

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