A video of a woman biker confronting an auto-rickshaw passenger for making obscene gestures has gone viral on social media.

A woman biker boldly confronted a man travelling in an e-rickshaw for making obscene gestures at her on a Gurugram road. The incident, captured on the woman’s bike-mounted dashcam, shows her riding calmly when an e-rickshaw overtakes her. A male passenger seated inside the vehicle is seen making sexually explicit gestures as it moves ahead.

The woman notices, accelerates her bike and chases down the e-rickshaw, forcing it to stop. She then confronts the accused directly.

In the video, the woman is heard questioning the man, asking, “Yeh kya dikha rahe the aap?” (What were you showing?). The accused initially denies but the woman warns him firmly that the entire incident has been recorded on camera. When the man continues to evade answers, she slaps him while repeatedly questioning his actions.

As the accused tries to flee the scene, the woman courageously grabs hold of him and insists he step out of the e-rickshaw, repeatedly warning him not to run away as the evidence is clearly recorded and she would call the police.

The video has gone viral online, triggering widespread outrage and calls for strict action against the accused.