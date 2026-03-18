AITC lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP's Dilip Ghosh for alleged violence threats, violating the MCC. Ghosh, in turn, criticized Mamata Banerjee. The article also details key election battles and polling dates.

AITC Lodges Complaint Against Dilip Ghosh Over Violence Threats

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by issuing "explicit threats of violence".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the complaint, Ghosh allegedly threatened leaders and workers of AITC and also endangered the general public residing in the Kalighat and Chetla areas of West Bengal. "We, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), having our headquarters at 30B, Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata - 700 026, West Bengal, would like to bring to your kind attention that Mr Dilip Ghosh, a former state president and influential leader of the BJR has made a series of public statements containing explicit and specific threats of violence against AITC leaders, workers and the general public. The video recording of such a statement and press articles recording them are circulating on various platforms even after the MCC has come into force in West Bengal," the AITC wrote in its complaint letter.

The complaint was formally submitted to Central Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. "It is respectfully submitted that the aforesaid conduct of Mr Dilip Ghosh constitutes a clear and direct violation of the MCC. The MCC expressly prohibits any party or candidate from indulging in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension. The specific naming of the residence of Mr Madan Mitra as a target for attack and the threatening of the general public of the Kalighat and Chetla areas with violence is a direct violation of this protection," the letter futher read.

Ghosh Hits Back at Mamata Banerjee, Confirms Candidacy

Meanwhile, Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for protesting against the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Supreme Court and other institutions, Ghosh said that the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections were "an election for change." "Even before Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Election Commissioners had come, they were criticised. Those who take strict actions, Mamata Banerjee always goes against them. This time, how bad is her condition? She is protesting against the Election Commission, the Court, and the Central Force. This time it is an election for change," Ghosh told reporters here on Tuesday.

Ghosh will be contesting the assembly polls scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency, a seat he won in the 2016 Assembly elections.

Key Contests and Candidate Lists for West Bengal Polls

The West Bengal elections will see another face-off between the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Bhabanipur (or Bhowanipore), the constituency currently represented by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, which is also the latter's home turf. Adhikari will also contest from Nandigram, his home turf, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021.

A day earlier, Mamata Banerjee confirmed that they are giving three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) as they released the list of 291 candidates.

BJP has released its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul will contest from Asansol Dakshin, actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh is set to run from Shibpur, and BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh will contest from Chakdaha.

West Bengal Election Schedule

The West Bengal assembly election will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6.