YSRCP leader Hafiz Khan criticised Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's Iftar party remarks, alleging he made false claims about Muslim welfare, including funds for Dudekula Corporation and honorariums for Imams, and neglected the community.

YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA Hafiz Khan on Wednesday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over his remarks at the Iftar party. Speaking to ANI, Hafiz Khan alleged that the Chief Minister made false claims about welfare measures for the Muslim community, including funds, honorariums, and development initiatives.

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'CM Lied on Record at Iftar Party'

"In the auspicious month of Ramadan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave an Iftar party on behalf of the government. On the occasion when Muslims give a lot of importance to spirituality, he has spoken false statements and has lied on record," he said. Hafiz Khan condemned the Chief Minister's statements made during the Iftar event, saying that he lied about giving Rs. 100 crore to the Dudekula Corporation, or increasing the honorarium for the Imams and Moazzam. He further claimed that the government of N Chandrababu Naidu didn't do anything during the last two years for the benefit of the Muslim community.

"The lies are that he never gave Rs. 100 crore to the Dudekula Corporation, he didn't raise the Imams and Moazzam an honorarium of Rs. 5000 and Rs. 10,000. He didn't do anything for the benefit of the Muslim community with respect to women who were promised monthly pensions, allotment of Eidgahs and Kabristans, or the development of the Muslim community in any way. In fact, what he did in these years is blatant misuse of his powers by supporting the NDA government and giving arms to the Waqf Act, where they can betray the Muslim community. But the YSR Congress Party has stood by the Muslim community, and we are fighting the case in supreme court. We will keep fighting it till we get the justice," he said

Allegations Over Waqf Properties

He also accused the government of neglecting minority welfare and raising concerns over Waqf properties. "Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh Babu are taking the Waqf properties that belong to the Muslim institutions in the guise of development, and giving it to their own party people. This is again an injustice against the Muslim community. There is no benefit that a person has received from the government in these two years," he said.

YSRCP Praises Jagan Mohan Reddy's Tenure

Highlighting the previous government, he said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured better financial support and representation for Muslims. "Our ex-CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his tenure, has given more than Rs. 24,000 crores of benefit directly by giving the money to Direct Beneficiary Trader and by Non-DBT as well. That is the kind of empowerment of the Muslim committee that was done," he added. (ANI)