Naogaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from Congress and joined the BJP, a move Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin called a 'severe blow' to Congress. Bordoloi cited 'internal humiliation' and lack of support as reasons for his departure.

'Severe Blow to Congress': BJP on Bordoloi's Resignation

Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Wednesday described the resignation of Naogaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi as a "severe blow" to the Congress party, calling it a "positive signal for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters" ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections. Speaking to ANI on Bordoloi's resignation, Momin said, "At this crucial junction of the election in the assembly, the resignation of Naogaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, as well as the vice president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, is a severe blow to Assam Congress. The wrong signal is going to the Congress voters, and it is a positive signal for the BJP supporters."

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He further added that the BJP in Assam is in such a good position that every person wants to join the party and appreciates PM Modi's and Himanta Biswa Sarma's good work. "Now, the BJP in Assam is in such a good position that every person wants to join the BJP and appreciates Narendra Modi's and Himanta Biswa Sarma's good work throughout Assam. It is nothing new. Many Congress members and other political parties are joining the BJP to strengthen Himanta Biswa Sarma for the upcoming 2026 election," he added.

Bordoloi Cites 'Internal Humiliation' After Joining BJP

Earlier today, MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia. After officially joining the BJP ranks today, Bordoloi said his decision to resign from Congress was driven by "persistent internal humiliation" and a lack of support from the party leadership.

Referring to a specific Assam Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, Pradyut Bordoloi said he felt hurt after Imran Masood dismissed his allegations against a candidate whom he accused of running a criminal nexus, as "fabricated". Masood, who represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha, is a part of Congress's screening committee for the upcoming Assam elections.

Speaking to ANI, Bordoloi explained his departure, "There is no one reason. I was feeling suffocated, and I was being humiliated".

"I came to know that a communal leader like Imraan Masood said that everything I was talking about and saying about a candidate against whom I had given evidence of a criminal nexus was false and fabricated. Imran Masood, in the presence of the party's top leadership, had the audacity to say that all that Pradyut Bordoloi said was fabricated. The APCC president present there remained silent. This hurt me a lot," said Bordoloi.

Defections Mount Ahead of Assembly Elections

Bordoloi's resignation comes a month after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP, who served in the Congress for three decades.

Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)