A UNIGME report hails India as a key contributor to reducing global child mortality. Its sustained efforts have driven a 68% decline in under-five deaths in South Asia since 2000 through targeted public health interventions and improved care.

India has emerged as a key contributor to global progress in reducing child mortality, according to the latest United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UNIGME) Report 2025. The report highlights India's sustained and large-scale efforts in improving child survival outcomes, particularly across neonatal and under-five mortality indicators.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Over the past two decades, India has played a pivotal role in reducing child mortality in the South Asia region, which has witnessed a 76% decline in under-five deaths since 1990 and 68% decline since 2000. This sharp reduction is largely driven by countries like India through targeted public health interventions, improved institutional delivery systems, and expanded immunisation coverage.

The region's under-five mortality rate has fallen significantly, from 92 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2000 to nearly 32 in 2024, reflecting sustained progress in child health outcomes.

Driving Factors Behind India's Success

India's focused interventions have contributed to reducing deaths caused by preventable conditions such as Pneumonia, Diarrhoea, Malaria and Birth-related complications. The report underscores that a majority of child deaths are preventable or treatable, and India's scaling up of interventions such as the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), Facility-based newborn care, and Integrated Management of Neonatal and Childhood Illnesses (IMNCI) has significantly improved survival rates.

Focus on Neonatal and Infant Care

India's improvements in neonatal care systems have been particularly impactful. Across Southern Asia, Neonatal deaths declined by nearly 60% since 2000 and Mortality in children aged 1-59 months declined by over 75%. This reflects India's emphasis on skilled birth attendance, strengthening Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs), and expanding antenatal and postnatal care.

A Leader Among High-Burden Nations

While Southern Asia still accounts for nearly 25% of global under-five deaths, the region has made one of the fastest reductions globally, positioning India as a leader among high-burden countries. India's success demonstrates that targeted, large-scale, and equity-driven interventions can deliver rapid results, even in populous and diverse settings.

Future Priorities and Commitment to SDGs

The report also highlights emerging priorities where India is actively focusing: Tackling neonatal mortality, which now constitutes a larger share of under-five deaths Addressing prematurity and birth complications, which remain the leading causes. India remains committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets, with the under-five mortality rate below 25 per 1,000 live births. Neonatal mortality rate below 12 per 1,000 live births

With accelerated interventions, India is well-positioned to further reduce preventable deaths and contribute significantly to global child survival goals.

India's progress stands as a strong example of how policy prioritisation, scale, and sustained public health efforts can drive transformative outcomes. As global progress slows, India's momentum offers both hope and a replicable model for other nations. (ANI)