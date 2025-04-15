An elderly man took photos of a female devotee waiting outside the Dilwara Jain Temple in Mount Abu, Rajasthan.

In a disturbing incident, an elderly man took photos of a female devotee waiting outside the Dilwara Jain Temple in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. The man allegedly took pictures of the woman's legs on his phone camera. The picture showed her sitting in front of him in a short dress with her legs uncovered.

As the woman sensed something was fishy, she approached the man and asked him to show his phone gallery. She found photos of herself on his phone, which he had secretly taken. Angry, she confronted the man and questioned his actions.

A video the woman's confrontation has gone viral on social media.

"Uncle ye kya hai? Kya kar rahe ho app? Ha, kyu le rahe ho mere pictures? Kyu le rahe ho mere pairon ka pictures? (Uncle, what is this? What are you doing? Why are you taking my pictures, my leg pictures?)", the woman can be heard saying in the video.

When confronted, the man instantly deleted her pictures.

She slammed him and said, "Aren't you ashamed? You are sitting near a temple and clicking my pictures". He deleted the images in front of her but later denied taking them at all, which further infuriated her.

"Ek Lagaun Kya?..You just deleted them. Badtameez. As**ole", she said before exiting the premises.