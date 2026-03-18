AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai complained to the CEO, alleging a Model Code of Conduct violation. He claimed 2,604 mobile phones were stocked in Salem, suspecting the ruling DMK planned to distribute them to scheme workers post-code enforcement.

AIADMK Alleges MCC Violation Over Mobile Phones in Salem

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai submitted a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at the Secretariat in Chennai, alleging that a large number of mobile phones stocked at the Salem District Collectorate could be linked to violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

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Speaking to reporters, Inbadurai claimed that around 2,604 mobile phones had been kept at the District Programme Office in Salem.

He said the devices were allegedly intended for distribution to anganwadi workers, nutrition scheme staff, and supervisors under the rural employment scheme.

He stated that after members of the AIADMK legal wing visited the office, the room containing the phones was locked.

Expressing suspicion, he questioned whether the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) could be behind the distribution.

Inbadurai argued that once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, governments are barred from announcing or distributing welfare benefits, even if they are part of existing schemes.

Further Accusations of Violations and Political Maneuvering

He further alleged that similar mobile phone distributions may have taken place in other districts and demanded action against officials if confirmed.

Criticising enforcement, he questioned whether the code of conduct was being selectively applied, remarking that authorities seemed focused only on minor violations such as collecting money from commuters or patients, while ignoring larger issues.

He also accused the DMK of filing multiple court cases against former AIADMK ministers as a political strategy ahead of elections.

Allegations of Voter Tents in Karur

Referring to DMK functionary R.S. Bharathi, he said even the party had not denied reports of tents being set up in Karur to accommodate voters.

Inbadurai further alleged that around 40 such tents had been erected in Karur to bring and house voters, but claimed that the Election Commission had not yet taken action.

AIADMK Vows Legal Action, Cites Other Corruption Cases

He said the AIADMK would pursue legal remedies and use available provisions once candidates are officially announced.

He also referred to allegations against Tamil Nadu Minister K.N. Nehru, stating that findings by enforcement authorities--not the AIADMK--had pointed to corruption, and asserted that it was the opposition's duty to raise such issues in courts and before the public.

Inbadurai added that despite court directions, the state had not acted in certain cases, prompting contempt proceedings.

He said the AIADMK had approached the judiciary to bring out the truth and that further hearings were expected soon.

He concluded by alleging that the DMK was attempting to create corruption narratives against AIADMK leaders during the election period, and urged the Election Commission to take prompt action on the complaints raised.

Similar MCC Violation Alleged in Kerala

Earlier, Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan also wrote to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the announcement of the upcoming assembly elections. He alleged that hoardings and advertisements highlighting the achievements and schemes of the Left government continue to be displayed prominently across different parts of Kerala.