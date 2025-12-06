A viral Reddit video from Madhya Pradesh shows a woman confronting a man for secretly clicking her photos on a bus. The man claimed he was taking a selfie, while passengers remained silent, sparking debate on consent and public safety.

A disturbing incident from Madhya Pradesh has sparked widespread debate online after a woman travelling on a crowded bus confronted a man who was allegedly clicking her photos without consent. The video, shared on Reddit, quickly gained attention as netizens questioned not only the boy’s behaviour but also the complete indifference shown by fellow passengers. Social media users expressed shock that such an incident could unfold in public while people around remained silent.

Man Claims He Was Taking a Selfie

According to the viral Reddit post, the woman noticed the boy pointing his phone camera towards her and immediately confronted him. When questioned, the boy reportedly claimed that he was “clicking his selfie” and had no intention of photographing her. The woman remained firm, demanding answers and clarity, while other passengers looked on quietly.

Commuters’ Indifference Raises Concerns

What particularly shocked viewers online was the reaction of the people inside the bus. The fellow passengers appeared unmoved, with some staring ahead and others scrolling on their phones, as though nothing unusual had happened. Many social media users felt this silence reflected a dangerous normalisation of inappropriate behaviour in public spaces.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

Internet users expressed anger and concern over both the boy’s behaviour and the passengers’ passive response.

One user commented: “Why tf is everyone around so calm??? Acting like nothing is happening??”

Another user commented: “Ever heard about consent? What if some random creep takes photos of you, would you still not react?”

Larger Debate on Consent and Public Safety

This incident has reignited discussions around consent, privacy, and the responsibility of bystanders to intervene when inappropriate actions occur in public spaces. Many users emphasised that such silence only encourages this behaviour to escalate in the future.