Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will submit to the majesty of law, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after SC's verdict

    A panel of Justices AM Khanwilkar and S K Kaul granted the victim's family's review petition on the question of Sidhu's punishment. Earlier, the Supreme Court held Sidhu guilty of "voluntarily inflicting injury" to a 65-year-old man but spared him jail time by awarding merely a Rs 1,000 punishment.

    Will submit to the majesty of law says Navjot Singh Sidhu after SC verdict in 1988 road rage case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 19, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    After the Supreme Court sentenced former Punjab Congress head Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year in prison in a 1988 road rage case, the cricketer-turned-politician stated in a tweet that he will bow to the majesty of the law.

    A panel of Justices AM Khanwilkar and S K Kaul granted the victim's family's review petition on the question of Sidhu's punishment. The Supreme Court held Sidhu guilty of "voluntarily inflicting injury" to a 65-year-old man but spared him jail time by awarding merely a Rs 1,000 punishment.

    Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu faces one-year rigorous imprisonment in 1988 road rage case

    Gurnam Singh died of his injuries following a battle with Sidhu and his assistant Rupinder Singh Sandhu in 1988. "We have granted a review application on the matter of punishment." We impose a one-year jail term on the respondent. "The order in the issue will be uploaded later in the day," the Supreme Court added.

    Reacting to theverdict, Congress politician Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said no one can contest the Supreme Court's ruling. "No one can make up for the damage Sidhu has done to the Congress party. What Congress could not accomplish, the Supreme Court did today. In February, I requested Rahul Gandhi to dismiss Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar from the party," Randhawa stated.

    Also Read | 1988 road rage case: Navjot Sidhu tells SC 'fine is adequate'

     

    Sidhu and his companion Rupinder Singh Sandhu were first charged with murder, but the trial court acquitted him in September 1999. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court overturned the decision, finding them guilty of culpable homicide that did not amount to murder and sentenced him to three years in jail. 

    The prosecution's case was that in December 1988, the victim and the appellants got into a heated argument over an appellants' vehicle that was allegedly parked in the middle of the road. According to the prosecution, this exchange resulted in a physical assault on the victim, who was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital. The prosecution claimed that Sidhu fled the scene of the crime.

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Capt Amarinder Singh reacts on Sunil Jakhar joining BJP says right man in the right party gcw

    'Right man in the right party': Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunil Jakhar joining BJP

    Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without security - gps

    Watch: Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without security

    Maharashtra govt to move SC once panel submits reports: Ajit Pawar on OBC quota - adt

    Maharashtra govt to move SC once panel submits reports: Ajit Pawar on OBC quota

    Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai visits flood-hit areas, IMD issues yellow alert - adt

    Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai visits flood-hit areas, IMD issues yellow alert

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report snt

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report

    Recent Stories

    football Ronaldo fans troll Messi after PSG star's penalty is saved by a robot goalkeeper snt

    Ronaldo fans troll Messi after PSG star's penalty is saved by a robot goalkeeper

    Capt Amarinder Singh reacts on Sunil Jakhar joining BJP says right man in the right party gcw

    'Right man in the right party': Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunil Jakhar joining BJP

    NCHMCT JEE 2022: Application correction procedure concludes on May 20 - adt

    NCHMCT JEE 2022: Application correction procedure concludes on May 20

    Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without security - gps

    Watch: Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without security

    Weight loss mistakes 7 reasons why you are unable to shed extra kilos gcw

    Weight loss mistakes: 7 reasons why you are unable to shed extra kilos

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon