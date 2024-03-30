'Will fight together': Wives of jailed Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren meet in Delhi (WATCH)

The wives of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former Jharkhand counterpart, Hemant Soren, who is also in prison, convened in Delhi on Saturday amidst speculation surrounding Sunita Kejriwal potentially assuming the top post.

The wives of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former Jharkhand counterpart, Hemant Soren, who is also in prison, convened in Delhi on Saturday amidst speculation surrounding Sunita Kejriwal potentially assuming the top post.

Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal embraced and exchanged greetings on camera, interpreted as a display of solidarity against what the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) label as the Central government's misuse of investigative agencies to undermine the Opposition just prior to the Lok Sabha elections.

"Despite the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal ji and Hemant Soren ji by the dictatorial government, they (the two women) are standing strong and fighting with the people of their respective states," the AAP said in a post on the microblogging website X.

Expressing solidarity with Sunita Kejriwal and her family, Kalpana Soren remarked that the similar ordeal experienced by her husband in Jharkhand has now unfolded in Delhi as well, alluding to his arrest.

"After arresting my husband Hemant Soren ji, Arvind Kejriwal ji has been arrested. The whole of Jharkhand stands with Sunita Kejriwal ji. We have shared each other's pain. And we have decided that together we will take this fight forward," Kalpana Soren told reporters after reaching Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of alleged money laundering related to the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy case, while Hemant Soren was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in a Rs 600 crore land scam.

Following Hemant Soren's arrest, veteran JMM leader Champai Soren assumed the Chief Minister's position.

Earlier this week, Sunita Kejriwal launched a campaign titled "Kejriwal ko aashirwad" through video announcements on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal, urging people to share messages via a provided WhatsApp number.

In response to the video, Union Minister Hardeep Puri from the ruling BJP suggested that Sunita Kejriwal "is preparing for the role of Chief Minister".

Sunita Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer with 22 years of service in the income tax department, crossed paths with Arvind Kejriwal during a training program in Bhopal. She belongs to the 1994 batch, while Arvind Kejriwal is from the 1995 batch.

In 2016, she opted for voluntary retirement. Her final assignment was as the income tax commissioner at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Delhi.