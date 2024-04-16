Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Will bury PM Modi 400 feet beneath the Earth': JMM leader Nazrul Islam's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Nazrul Islam's recent inflammatory comments aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections have triggered widespread outrage and condemnation across the political landscape.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 9:25 PM IST

    In a startling turn of events, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Nazrul Islam's recent inflammatory comments aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections have triggered widespread outrage and condemnation across the political landscape. In a viral video circulated on social media, Islam drew comparisons between PM Modi and Adolf Hitler, alleging that Modi harbours intentions to dismantle the country's Constitution.

    The undated video, which gained traction on various social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), has ignited a firestorm of controversy. In his remarks, Islam not only likened PM Modi to the notorious dictator Hitler but also made a shocking assertion that Modi's electoral aspirations would not materialize. Instead, Islam provocatively claimed that Modi would meet a grim fate, being buried 400 feet underground.

    "Narendra Modi's soul is now that of Hitler. The soul of Hitler wants the Constitution of the country to be abolished. He raised the slogan that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections the NDA government will go beyond 400 seats. Today I want to tell you that Narendra Modi will not achieve 400 seats, but instead be buried 400 feet beneath the Earth," Islam can be heard saying in the viral video.

    Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions and debates over the appropriateness of Islam's comments, with many calling for accountability and repercussions for his divisive rhetoric. The incident has reignited debates surrounding the state of political discourse in India, with concerns raised about the rising trend of personal attacks and vitriolic language in public discourse.

    "Will Election Commission of India take notice of this?" asked on irked user on X.

    Another concerned citizen added, "This is a direct threat to our PM. Home Ministry please take note."

    A third user stated, "And such people think they are fit to be in power, or say are right fit to even decide who should be in power!"

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 9:25 PM IST
