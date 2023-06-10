Wild tusker Arikomban's presence confirmed in Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary

The wild tusker "Arikomban," a rice-eating tusker that was relocated from Cumbum to the Upper Kodayar region of the Muthukuzhi forest near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, has entered the Kanyakumari wildlife sanctuary, according to a statement made on Saturday by Tamil Nadu Forest officials.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department said that the radio collar signals are being received and it is clear from checking the signal that the Arikomban traveled several kilometers last night The forest officials had lost the radio signals the other day.

In order to assist in the animal's tracking, the forest rangers at the Periyar Tiger Reserve closely monitor the radio collar signals received from Arikomban and transfer them to their counterparts in Thiruvananthapuram.

To take preventative action in case the tusker breaks the boundary and enters the Kerala side, forest officials are keeping a close eye on the Neyyar forest.

Experts noted that the elephant had previously travelled 20 to 30 kilometres each day in an effort to return to Chinnakanal, which is nearly 400 kilometres from Muthukuzhi.

As a result of the terror that it caused among the Cumbum residents, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department initiated Mission Arikomban on May 27. After that, Cumbum municipality received prohibitory orders from the district government. However, as Arikomban advanced into the dense forest, the task force could not complete the assignment.

The elephant invaded Cumbum Town on May 27, damaged more than five vehicles, and injured one person before the Tamil Nadu Forest Department issued a directive to tranquilize Arikomban. The injured person later died while undergoing treatment.

While attempting to destroy a barbed wire fence, the giant also hurt its trunk.

On April 29, Arikomban was moved from Chinnakanal in Idukki to the Periyar Tiger Reserve as it constituted a menace to the locals. The jumbo continued to go through several areas, including Megamalai in Tamil Nadu.

