    Tamil Nadu releases wild tusker Arikomban in Upper Kodayar forest area

    The Tamil Nadu forest department released the wild tusker 'Arikomban' in the Upper Kodayar forest area near Tirunelveli. 

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Cumbam: The Tamil Nadu forest department released the wild tusker 'Arikomban' in the Upper Kodayar forest area near Tirunelveli. 

    The Tamil Nadu Chief Conservator of Forest Srinivas Reddy confirmed to Asianet News that the tusker has been released after being in captive for hours on Monday. 

    According to sources, the elephant had wounds on its trunk and leg treated before being released in an area that was uninhabited. Officials from the forest believe that for the time being, the jumbo's health is satisfactory.

    After the wild tusker wandered into a neighborhood at Theni's Poosanampatti on Sunday night, about ten days after the start of Mission Arikomban, the Tamil Nadu forest department was eventually able to catch it on Monday (June 5). After tracking the elephant nearby Pooshanampatti at around 12:30 in the morning, the forest officials fired the tranquilizer shot. The task force took the tusker in the elephant ambulance after tying its legs.

    On the other hand, Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had ordered the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Monday not to let the captured wild tusker Arikomban go into the Tirunelveli forest for a day. The order was passed following a public interest litigation (PIL) plea by an animal lover in Kerala, Rebecca Joseph. In the petition, Rebecca argued that since the elephant has sustained injuries, it would be worrisome to leave the tusker in the forest.

    While considering the case on Tuesday again, the Madurai bench noted that this is a public interest petition and they are not experts in hearing this case. Therefore, the justices handed over the case to the forest bench of the Madras High Court to hear the case. 

    The case was heard by Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria and Gowri.

    At the same time, the bench slammed the petitioner stating that this is a 'litigation for Petitioner's Publicity'. The court also said that they cannot direct officials to leave the elephant here and there every time.

