Mission Arikomban accomplished! Tamil Nadu forest dept captures wild tusker after 2 tranquiliser shots

Cumbam: After the wild tusker wandered into a neighborhood at Theni's Poosanampatti on Sunday night, about ten days after the start of Mission Arikomban, the Tamil Nadu forest department was eventually able to catch it.

After tracking the elephant nearby Pooshanampatti at around 12:30 in the morning, the forest officials fired the tranquilizer shot. The task force took the tusker in the elephant ambulance after tying its legs. According to sources, the elephant will be shifted to the deep forest in Meghamalai's Vellimalai. After examining the tusker's health condition, it will be released into the woods.

A booster dose was given again because the elephant of extraordinary size was likely to wake up. Asianet News obtained the footage of the elephant being loaded into a lorry.

As a result of the terror that it caused among the Cumbum residents, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department initiated Mission Arikomban on May 27. After that, Cumbum municipality received prohibitory orders from the district government. However, as Arikomban advanced into the dense forest, the task force could not complete the assignment.

The elephant invaded Cumbum Town on May 27, damaged more than five vehicles, and injured one person before the Tamil Nadu Forest Department issued a directive to tranquilize Arikomban. The injured person later died while undergoing treatment.

While attempting to destroy a barbed wire fence, the giant also hurt its trunk. A veterinary surgeon is part of the team that is now keeping an eye on it.

On April 29, Arikomban was moved from Chinnakanal in Idukki to the Periyar Tiger Reserve as it constituted a menace to the locals. The jumbo continued to go through several areas, including Megamalai in Tamil Nadu.