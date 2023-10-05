Why has ED not come here?: Priyanka Gandhi targets Madhya Pradesh govt, alleges deep-seated corruption

Priyanka Gandhi spoke fondly of her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the strong relationship she shared with the people of Madhya Pradesh. She emphasized the mutual respect and trust that existed between her grandmother and the people of the state.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday (October 5) launched a scathing attack on the Shivraj Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh. Accusing the state administration of deep-seated corruption, Priyanka alleged that despite several scandals occurring in Madhya Pradesh, no meaningful investigations have taken place.

She cited the Vyapam scam as an example and questioned the absence of investigations in the state. Priyanka also questioned the discrepancy in the proportion of government jobs allocated to the SC/ST/OBC category, given that a caste census in Bihar revealed that 84% of the population falls into these categories.

Highlighting the contributions of freedom fighters from Satna, she acknowledged their unwavering commitment to public causes and their unbroken trust in the people they served.

Priyanka also praised the Congress party for upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution and empowering local governance through panchayats. She expressed pride in India's democratic traditions and the sacrifices made by those who wrote the Constitution.

During her speech, Priyanka Gandhi made several promises, including reinstating the Old Pension scheme, providing gas cylinders at Rs 500, and offering Rs 1500 per month to women in households. She called on the people to vote out the BJP government in the upcoming elections, drawing a comparison to the mythical character Shishupal and urging voters to "break the vessel of misdeeds" like Lord Krishna.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to hold elections later this year, setting the stage for a contest between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).