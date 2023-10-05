Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Why has ED not come here?: Priyanka Gandhi targets Madhya Pradesh govt, alleges deep-seated corruption

    Priyanka Gandhi spoke fondly of her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the strong relationship she shared with the people of Madhya Pradesh. She emphasized the mutual respect and trust that existed between her grandmother and the people of the state.

    Why has ED not come here?: Priyanka Gandhi targets Madhya Pradesh govt, alleges deep-seated corruption AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday (October 5) launched a scathing attack on the Shivraj Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh. Accusing the state administration of deep-seated corruption, Priyanka alleged that despite several scandals occurring in Madhya Pradesh, no meaningful investigations have taken place.

    She cited the Vyapam scam as an example and questioned the absence of investigations in the state. Priyanka also questioned the discrepancy in the proportion of government jobs allocated to the SC/ST/OBC category, given that a caste census in Bihar revealed that 84% of the population falls into these categories.

    Manipur: Fresh violence erupts in Imphal west with two homes set ablaze

    Furthermore, Priyanka Gandhi spoke fondly of her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the strong relationship she shared with the people of Madhya Pradesh. She emphasized the mutual respect and trust that existed between her grandmother and the people of the state.

    Highlighting the contributions of freedom fighters from Satna, she acknowledged their unwavering commitment to public causes and their unbroken trust in the people they served.

    Priyanka also praised the Congress party for upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution and empowering local governance through panchayats. She expressed pride in India's democratic traditions and the sacrifices made by those who wrote the Constitution.

    'Take rest, will take care of everything': PM Modi's dig at Ashok Gehlot in poll-bound Rajasthan

    During her speech, Priyanka Gandhi made several promises, including reinstating the Old Pension scheme, providing gas cylinders at Rs 500, and offering Rs 1500 per month to women in households. She called on the people to vote out the BJP government in the upcoming elections, drawing a comparison to the mythical character Shishupal and urging voters to "break the vessel of misdeeds" like Lord Krishna.

    Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to hold elections later this year, setting the stage for a contest between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur Fresh violence erupts in Imphal west with two homes set ablaze AJR

    Manipur: Fresh violence erupts in Imphal west with two homes set ablaze

    'Congress is selling state for 40 MP seats in Tamil Nadu': Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna vkp

    'Congress is selling state for 40 MP seats in Tamil Nadu': Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna

    Indian Navy to launch its own payment gateway system in 2024

    Indian Navy to launch its own payment gateway system in 2024

    Kerala model Shiyas Kareem granted interim bail in sexual assault case anr

    Kerala model Shiyas Kareem granted interim bail in sexual assault case

    Take rest, will take care of everything: PM Modi's dig at Ashok Gehlot in poll-bound Rajasthan AJR

    'Take rest, will take care of everything': PM Modi's dig at Ashok Gehlot in poll-bound Rajasthan

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Only 4,000 attend World Cup opener, sparking concern for turnout avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Only 4,000 attend World Cup opener, sparking concern for turnout

    7 things white hair at early age indicate RKK

    7 things white hair at early age indicate

    Farzi to Mumbai Diaries: 7 shows to watch on prime video this october SHG

    Farzi to Mumbai Diaries: 7 shows to watch on prime video this october

    Ranveer Singh's heartfelt reunion with MS Dhoni creates social media buzz SHG

    Ranveer Singh's heartfelt reunion with MS Dhoni creates social media buzz

    Peplos Redefining Men's Fashion with Quality, Comfort, and Style

    Peplos: Redefining Men's Fashion with Quality, Comfort, and Style

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon