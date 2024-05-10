India News

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail: Check out 4 conditions placed by SC

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail

In a major relief for AAP, the SC granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, the day when the last phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be held.

1. Surrender on June 2

The Delhi Chief Minister will have to surrender on June 2, a couple of days ahead of the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results.

2. Only campaign

When out on bail, Kejriwal will only be allowed to campaign for his party — AAP — for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

3. No comments on case

The CM has also been asked not to speak about the case — Delhi liquor policy case — for which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

4. No CM duties

The SC also said that Kejriwal is not allowed to discharge any official duties as Chief Minister during this period.

