Kerala CM's gunmen interrogated over assault on Youth Congress workers during Nava Kerala Sadas

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunmen were reported to have been questioned in connection with the assault on Youth Congress leaders during Nava Kerala Sadas. The Youth Congress workers were protesting against the CM and his convoy by waving black flags.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunmen have been interrogated regarding the assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas yatra. Details of the interrogation, which occurred shortly before the elections, have recently surfaced. The interrogation was conducted discreetly.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) from the Alappuzha Crime Branch has questioned the Chief Minister's gunmen, Sunil Kumar and Sandeep. It is reported that the DySP traveled to Thiruvananthapuram to obtain statements from both individuals. This interrogation occurred five months after the violent incident. Despite being summoned for questioning on two previous occasions, they failed to appear, citing various reasons.

They justified their actions by stating that it is their duty to protect the Chief Minister's life, and the actions they took were in line with that responsibility. As the offense falls under a section where the maximum punishment is less than 7 years, the investigating officers allowed them to return after questioning them.

The Chief Minister's gunman and security officers among five were earlier booked for assaulting Youth Congress activists during the Nava Kerala Sadas. An order was issued by the Alappuzha First Class Magistrate Court to file a case based on the petition by the KSU District President A.D. Thomas and Youth Congress State Secretary Ajay Jewel Kuriakose who were allegedly beaten up.

The FIR states that after being subdued by police, the two accused attacked Youth Congress workers Ajay Jewel Kuriakose and AD Thomas at the traffic signal next to the General Hospital on December 15 at around 4 p.m. On the roadside, the two were protesting against the CM.

The FIR also stated the first accused jumped out of the police car that was following the CM's car and assaulted the Youth Congress activists with a lathi. Sandeep, travelling in the car behind Anil, also used a lathi to assault the activists.

Ajay and Thomas sustained serious injuries to their heads and hands.

