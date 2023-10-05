Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Take rest, will take care of everything': PM Modi's dig at Ashok Gehlot in poll-bound Rajasthan

    PM Modi also mentioned the recent decision by the central government to provide an additional subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG cylinders for Ujjwala beneficiaries, in addition to the earlier Rs 200 subsidy.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 5) took a swipe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his absence at an official event in Jodhpur where projects worth approximately Rs 5,000 crore were unveiled. PM Modi insinuated that Gehlot was confident that everything would be fine when Modi is present.

    Addressing a rally after launching the development projects, PM Modi criticized the Congress-led government in Rajasthan for the state's law and order situation, citing numerous instances of violence against Dalits and women.

    "It was a government program, but the Chief Minister was absent. Why was he not there? Because he has confidence that if Modi comes, everything will be fine," PM Modi remarked.

    "He has so much confidence in Modi. He felt that when Modi is coming, the work will be done. And I am also telling him that he can rest; we will take care of everything," the Prime Minister said.

    PM Modi also mentioned the recent decision by the central government to provide an additional subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG cylinders for Ujjwala beneficiaries, in addition to the earlier Rs 200 subsidy.

    "Today, the people of Jodhpur and Marwar received several gifts simultaneously. I have already come prepared with a special gift from Delhi. Yesterday, the BJP government decided that beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana will receive gas cylinders for only Rs 600. During Raksha Bandhan, we made it cheaper by Rs 400. Now, for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, we have made it cheaper by another Rs 100," he added.

    PM Modi emphasized the government's commitment to making cooking pollution-free and prioritizing the health of the people. He highlighted initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the construction of modern hospitals. Rajasthan, governed by the Congress, is one of five states set to hold elections later this year.

