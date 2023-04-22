Why are Mumbaikars fuming over BEST's double-decker e-buses?

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has failed to deliver on its promise of inducting by March-end 20 air-conditioned double-decker electric buses into its fleet. It has sparked outrage among activists and bus enthusiasts amid rising mercury levels.

There are currently only two air-conditioned double-decker electric buses in the fleet of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which has angered activists and bus enthusiasts who demand that the number be increased immediately in light of the rising temperatures. BEST had promised to add 20 of these buses to its fleet by the end of March.

BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra had previously stated that the fleet will increase to 20 vehicles by the end of March at the induction ceremony for the first double decker e-bus on February 14 of this year. However, Switch Mobility, a division of carmaker Ashok Leyland, has only sent the BEST two buses in the last more than two months.

He also stated that 200 double decker e-buses will be added to the BEST fleet before the end of the year.

During the announcement of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) 2023-24 budget, civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal stated that the total number of e-buses in the BEST fleet will increase to 3,400 by the end of December.

BEST officials claim the public transport agency now has roughly 400 AC e-buses in its overall fleet of 3,400 buses, with an order made with Switch Mobility for 200 double-decker e-buses.

They stated that the delivery of 2,100 ordinary (single-decker) e-buses has yet to take place because the case is still pending in the Supreme Court. The BEST has also requested bids for an extra 700 double-decker e-buses after the previous agency failed to submit a prototype vehicle within the time limit specified.

Former members of the BEST committee, the public transport authority's policy-making body, claim that its general manager portrayed a rosy picture of e-buses. They said that his commitment to induct 20 such buses in two months was empty.

The BEST panel was disbanded in March of last year, leaving the transport body's general manager as its only decision-making authority.

The BEST administration is also accused by the activists of withholding important information on the introduction of new e-buses, which they claim is upsetting residents who are already dealing with mismanagement since there aren't enough AC e-buses during the sweltering summer.

Commuters are furious over the delay in the delivery of AC double-decker e-buses as they struggle to deal with the city's soaring temperatures, which reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius. The BEST buses are used everyday for commuting by more than 30 lakh people.

(With PTI inputs)

