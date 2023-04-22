Karnataka Election 2023: EC hot on the heels of netas to keep poll clean (WATCH)

Taking a look at some instances in the last 24 hours when the Election Commission officials have taken action on suspicious activity.

Election Commission officials have been hot on the heels of political leaders this election season in Karnataka. In fact, since the time the Election Code of Conduct kicked in, over Rs 240 crore have been seized by the EC personnel.

The recoveries have been in the form of cash, liquor, gold, silver and even drugs. As for cash recoveries, EC officials say an amount worth over Rs 80 crore has been seized followed by precious metals worth around Rs 78 crore and liquor worth over Rs 50 crore.

In total, FIRs have been filed against 1714 persons for various poll-related breaches and over 11,500 non-bailable warrants have been executed in the state, EC data said.

Money Bag

Video of Mahesh, an aide of Hartalu Halappa, BJP candidate from Sagara in Shivamogga, filling a bag with wads of currency notes goes viral. An FIR has been lodged against Mahesh, who is Sagara municipality vice president, based on a complaint filed by Sagara flying squad officer Danappa based on the viral video #KarnatakaElection 2023

Silver Lamps

In the Bagalakote district of Karnataka, lamps made of silver were seized in Mudhola. Election officers found that the lamps had BJP candidate Murugesh Nirani's picture embossed on them. At least 10 boxes of silver lamps were recovered from a house. The boxes contained 963 lamps worth Rs 21,45,672.

Helicopter Search

KPCC president DK Shivakumar's wife Usha, son, daughter and son-in-law visited Dharmasthala in Dakshin Kannada district in a helicopter. They used the helicopter till Mangalore. When elections officers went to check the chopper, pilot Ram Das refused to give access stating that it was a private aircraft. However, after a brief exchange of words, the election officers managed to perform their duty.