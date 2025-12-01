Assam govt transferred West Karbi Anglong ASP Faiz Ahmed Barbhuiya amid violent protests over land encroachment. He is replaced by Nayan Moni Barman. The unrest saw a house torched, leading to the imposition of Section 163 of BNSS.

The Assam government on Tuesday transferred Faiz Ahmed Barbhuiya, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) of West Karbi Anglong district, amid heightened tension following violent protests in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Official Transfer Notification

According to an official notification issued by the Home (A) Department of the Assam Government, Barbhuiya has been posted as 2nd-in-Command of the 7th Assam Police Battalion at Charaikhola in Kokrajhar with immediate effect. He has been replaced by Nayan Moni Barman, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Lakhimpur. The notification reads, "Faiz Ahmed Barbhuiya, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), West Karbi Anglong is transferred and posted as 2-in-Command, 7th APBn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar with immediate effect against an existing vacancy. Nayan Moni Barman, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), West Karbi Anglong with immediate effect."

Unrest and Security Response

The transfer comes in the wake of violent protests that erupted in Karbi Anglong on Monday, prompting the administration to deploy heavy security forces across sensitive areas. The unrest led to the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain public order and prevent further escalation.

Inspector General of Police (L&O) of Assam police, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, said authorities held talks to restore peace and urged people to raise their grievances through legal means. Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Kumar Singh said, "One side has been vacated, and the other side will be vacated soon. Peaceful talks have been held. A minister had come to listen to the people's grievances. If anyone has any issues, they should proceed legally. No one should try to take the law into their hands. Adequate force has been deployed here."

Prohibitory Orders Under Section 163 BNSS

Section 163 of Bhartiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has also been imposed to maintain public order and peace. Prohibitory Order issued by the District Magistrate of Karbi Anglong, Nirola Phangchopi, imposed 163 of the BNSS from December 22, until further notice, to prevent "anti-social elements" from causing ethnic or communal disturbances and to protect public life and property.

A gathering of 5 or more people is strictly prohibited, and there is a Total restriction on the movement of people and private vehicles from 5:00 PM to 6:00 AM. The order also prohibits rallies, picketing, "Mashal" (torch) processions, or dharnas in public places. Carrying firearms or setting off firecrackers is not permitted. No inflammatory or anti-national speeches, posters, or wall writing. No use of loudspeakers or microphones without prior permission. Police, military, and officials on duty are exempt from movement restrictions. People with medical emergencies may move. Education & Government: Schools, colleges, universities (for exams), and government/private offices will continue to function as usual.

Cause of Escalation

The escalation occurred after protesters, who were holding sit-in demonstrations demanding the eviction of illegal encroachers from the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the hilly district, set the house of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on fire. The incident occurred in the Dongkamukam area near Kheroni in the West Karbi Anglong district.

Three protesters and a few security personnel were injured following a clash between protesters and security personnel. The protesters pelted stones and attacked security personnel, and forced the cops to blank fire to bring the situation under control. (ANI)