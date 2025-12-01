Widespread protests have erupted across several Indian cities following the brutal mob lynching of a Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh. Hindu organisations are demanding justice and protection for minorities, straining diplomatic ties.

The protests erupted in several parts of the country after the mob lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh on Tuesday. Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy on December 18, and his body was subsequently set on fire, an incident that has reignited international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh and pushed India-Bangladesh relations into renewed strain.

In Delhi, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) protestors clashed with police and broke barricades outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi. Heavy security was deployed near the Bangladesh High Commission to monitor and control the situation. The protestors demanded accountability from Bangladeshi authorities, with some calling for justice and protection of minorities.

Protests Erupt Across India

Members of the Sarbo Bharatiya Hindi Bangali Sangathan, VHP, and Bajrang Dal participated in a protest near the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station, raising slogans about Bangladesh's Hindus and their security.

Members of Bangiyo Hindu Jagran and several other Hindu organisations staged a protest on Tuesday near the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata over alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and the recent mob lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das. According to the police, the protestors had planned to submit a deputation to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. However, the situation escalated after a large number of demonstrators gathered near the premises, leading to tensions in the area. To prevent a breach of law and order, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, officials said.

In a separate protest, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were detained by police in Mumbai while they were demonstrating against the same issue. Meanwhile, several protests were staged against the violence against minorities in Bangladesh across India, including New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad.

Political Leaders Demand Action, Condemn Killing

Amid mounting unease and widespread protests in India over the mob lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that 40 per cent of the population in Assam consists of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, and that if this percentage increases by another 10 per cent, the state will be automatically absorbed into Bangladesh. Speaking to ANI, Sarma said, "40 per cent of the population in Assam consists of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, and if this percentage increases by another 10 per cent, Assam will be automatically absorbed into Bangladesh. I have been repeatedly saying this for the past five years."

Sarma's remarks come in the backdrop of the brutal mob lynching of 27-year-old Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on December 18, which has triggered outrage across India and in Bangladesh, drawing sharp political reactions.

Political leaders across the nation raised concerns over the incident and termed it a "shameful act".

Condemning the killing, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari termed the incident a "shameful act" by the interim Yunus government in Bangladesh. "It's not only the murder of a Hindu in Bangladesh. We all saw via a viral video that the Bangladesh police handed over the Hindu man to huge protestors. It's rare, rare of the rare, that police hand over anyone to protestors from a police station. It's a shameful act by the Yunus government and a shameful example. The whole world and Hindus are protesting this incident," Adhikari said. He further added, "It's not only any Hindu organisation; many common people are protesting against this incident in Bangladesh. Today, Kolkata police lathi-charged on protestors. It proves there is no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Md Yunus."

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal alleged a larger conspiracy behind the unrest. "The events taking place in Bangladesh are the result of a conspiracy by Pakistan and some countries. Pakistan and some developed countries are troubled by India's happiness and prosperity. India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan's conspiracies," he said.

Protests erupted across several Indian cities, including Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh and Agartala, with Hindu organisations staging demonstrations near Bangladeshi diplomatic missions.

Reacting to the protest against unrest in Bangladesh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari said protests were erupting across the country. "There is widespread anger throughout the Hindu community, and protests are currently taking place in thousands of locations across the country. This is the anger of Hindus; that's why people are reaching the barricades. It's difficult to imagine what would have happened if this had involved another community. In Bangladesh, the way they are burning a living Hindu person, the anger is naturally inevitable. And not only that, but sisters and daughters are being subjected to atrocities; they are being raped, and their shops are being looted, so this anger is completely understandable," he added.

Further, on the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh and the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar said, "It is very tragic. The government there should take action. The government is not taking action, which has caused a lot of outrage in the Hindu community. It is the responsibility of the current government there to provide security to the people there."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the Indian government must take a firm diplomatic stand. "Priyanka Gandhi said that the brutal murder of Dipu Das in Bangladesh is unacceptable. The Indian government should take a stand. They should talk to Bangladesh. They should ensure the safety and security of the people," she said.

Demonstrations and Detentions

In Kolkata, members of Bangiyo Hindu Jagran and other organisations protested near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, forcing police to resort to a lathi charge to maintain law and order.

Similar demonstrations by the VHP were held in Mumbai and New Delhi, where protestors were detained after attempting to breach security barricades.

In Hyderabad, VHP leaders warned of intensified protests, with spokesperson Shashidhar stating, "Atrocities are being done against Hindus in Bangladesh. The government of India should take strict action for the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh."

Diplomatic Fallout

Amid escalating tensions, Bangladesh suspended consular and visa services in New Delhi and Agartala, citing security concerns. The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was also summoned by Dhaka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the protests.

