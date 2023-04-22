5300 Km in 36 hours: PM Modi's power-packed schedule on April 24-25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day tour on April 24-25. The Prime Minister will first travel to Madhya Pradesh and then head to Kerala, which will be followed by his sojourn to the Union Territory of Daman.



The Prime Minister will start the journey in the morning of April 24. He will travel from Delhi to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 500 Km. From Khajuraho, he will travel to Rewa where he will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day programme. After this, he will come back to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 280 Km in the to-and-fro journey. From Khajuraho, he will travel to Kochi, covering an aerial distance of about 1700 Km, to participate in the Yuvam Conclave.



The next morning, the Prime Minister will travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of about 190 Km. There, Prime Minister Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express and also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects.

From there, he will travel to Silvassa via Surat, covering about 1570 Km. There, he will visit NAMO medical college and will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects. After this, he will travel to Daman for the inauguration of Devka seafront, post which he will go to Surat, covering about 110 Km. From Surat, he will travel back to Delhi, adding another 940 Km to his travel schedule.



The power-packed schedule will see PM Modi travelling a staggering aerial distance of around 5300 Km. To put this figure in perspective, one can look at the length of India from north to south, which is about 3200 Km. Adding to the distance is the time factor -- all this travel is jam-packed in only 36 hours.

