Saleem Ahmad has been appointed the new Chairman and Managing Director of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). He is a Civil Engineer with 33 years of experience, having previously worked with NBCC, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, and Mumbai Port Trust.

Saleem Ahmad has assumed charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna Central Government PSU under the Ministry of Railways, on 23 December. Prior to this posting, Saleem Ahmad was working as Director (Projects) at NBCC (India).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ahmad's Extensive Career

According to a press statement, he is a Civil Engineer with 33 years of experience in the construction industry. During his career, he has worked as Executive Director/Civil with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd. and with the Mumbai Port Trust. Ahmad has a vast and varied experience in executing multidimensional large infrastructure projects and has expertise in bridges, tunnels, as well as residential and commercial buildings. He has presented papers on sustainable infrastructure and urban mobility at various national and international forums. He was also instrumental in designing and implementing last-mile connectivity solutions during his long stint in the Delhi Metro. Ahmad is a 1990 batch pass-out Civil Engineer from the Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi.

About Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

The RVNL has an illustrious legacy spanning over more than two decades. It started with the objective of bridging the infrastructure gap in Indian Railways by fast-tracking the execution of railway projects. After successfully achieving this objective by completing more than 157 projects spanning more than 16500 km and successfully executing new railway projects under the innovative PPP model by setting up a number of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), RVNL today has grown from its original mandate of 'rail infra' projects to the ever-expanding opportunities of 'All Infra' i.e., from 'Local Rail Infra' to 'Global All Infra'. RVNL has diversified into other infrastructure projects, of which Metro is one of them. Now it is executing Metro works in about 10 cities. Today, RVNL is fast setting its footprints in all possible infrastructure projects, both within the country and overseas. RVNL, since its inception in 2003, have consistently earned an excellent rating from the Department of Public Enterprises for fourteen consecutive years. (ANI)