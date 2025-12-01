VP C.P. Radhakrishnan lauded former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's contributions while releasing Vasudev Devnani's book. He recalled Vajpayee's visionary leadership, including the Pokhran tests, and his focus on good governance and inclusive growth.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday hailed the contributions of the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while releasing the book "Sanatan Sanskriti Ki Atal Drishti," authored by Vasudev Devnani, Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, at the Vice President's Enclave in New Delhi, according to a release from the Vice President's Secretariat.

The Vice President congratulated Devnani for authoring the book and described it as a timely and significant contribution, especially as the nation commemorates the centenary birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

VP Recalls Personal Association with Vajpayee

The Vice President said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not merely an individual but an institution in himself, whose life and leadership embodied an unwavering commitment to principles and values. Recalling his personal association with Vajpayee, the Vice President said that he had the privilege of learning from him as a Member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabhas during his tenure as Prime Minister. He shared fond memories from the Jan Sangh days, including organising a large public meeting for Vajpayee in Coimbatore before the Emergency, an experience that left a deep and lasting impression on him, the release stated.

Vajpayee's Visionary Leadership and National Contributions

Highlighting Vajpayee's contributions to nation-building, the Vice President said that his visionary leadership transformed India in multiple domains. Referring to the successful nuclear tests at Pokhran in May 1998 under Operation Shakti, he noted that = Vajpayee's decisive leadership demonstrated India's confidence and resolve on the global stage. He also recalled Atalji's inspiring slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan," which reflected his holistic vision for national strength.

Foresight in State Creation and Inclusive Growth

The Vice President also underlined Vajpayee's foresight in the creation of the states of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, driven by his deep understanding of regional aspirations and the need for decentralised and responsive governance. He noted that the establishment of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs further reflected Vajpayee's commitment to inclusive growth and justice for the most isolated. Sharing his own experience as Governor of Jharkhand two decades later, the Vice President said he could see firsthand the far-reaching impact of these visionary decisions.

Emphasis on Good Governance

The Vice President said that Vajpayee always laid emphasis on good governance, which is why his birth anniversary is observed as Good Governance Day. He referred to landmark initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Golden Quadrilateral Project and reforms in the power sector, which laid strong foundations for India's development.

Dignitaries Present

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, Vasudev Devnani, Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and author of the book, along with other dignitaries, were present at the event. (ANI)