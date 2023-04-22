Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala on high alert after letter warns of attack on PM Modi during his visit

    Kerala BJP chief K Surendran has claimed to have received a threat letter, warning of an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kerala. The prime minister will flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train and inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro.
     

    Kerala has been placed on high alert after a letter threatening a suicide attack during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kochi on April 24 was delivered to the BJP state headquarters. The Kochi Water Metro will be inaugurated and the prime minister will signal the departure of the inaugural Vande Bharat Express train from Kerala.

    According to Kerala BJP chief K Surendran, the state's DGP received a letter written in Malayalam by a person in Kochi and sent to the regional party office a week ago.

    The letter came in spotlight on Saturday after an order from the Additional Director General of Police on security protocols during PM Modi’s visit was leaked on the media. The dossier detailed a number of grave threats, including one from the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI).

    Even though the individual indicated in the letter has been recognised by authorities, he has denied any participation.  According to local media, the individual alleged that his opponents exploited his name to frame him.

    Meanwhile, security measures have been increased, and central investigation agencies have sought new information. All scheduled activities, according to BJP state chief K Surendran, would go place. On April 24, Prime Minister Modi is slated to visit in Kochi. The next day, he would be in Thiruvananthapuram to open the state's first Vande Bharat Express.

    Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate outfits last year amid terror threats. During NIA raids at its premises in Kerala, PFI sympathisers and cadres had protested against the action. A ‘hartal’ observed had also turned violent.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
