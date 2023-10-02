Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Harpal Randhawa, the Indian Billionaire killed In Zimbabwe plane crash?

    The accident took place when their private Cessna 206 aircraft, owned by RioZim, experienced a technical malfunction and crashed near a diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe. The father and son were en route from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine at the time of the crash

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

    Indian billionaire and mining tycoon Harpal Randhawa, along with his 22-year-old son Amer, tragically lost their lives in a plane crash in Zimbabwe on September 29. The incident occurred when their private aircraft, a Cessna 206 owned by RioZim, experienced a technical malfunction and crashed near a diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe.

    The father and son were en route from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the accident took place. The crash happened near the Murowa Diamonds mine, which is partially owned by RioZim, resulting in the loss of all passengers and crew onboard.

    Close friend and filmmaker Hopewell Chinono expressed his condolences for Harpal Randhawa's passing on social media, highlighting Randhawa's generosity and humility despite his wealth. He mentioned that Randhawa had played a significant role in introducing him to various individuals in business, diplomatic, and political circles. Chinono also announced a memorial service for the father-son duo.

    Local authorities and the community are working together to manage the aftermath of the tragic plane crash.

    About Harpal Randhawa

    Harpal Randhawa was the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company involved in gold and coal production, as well as nickel and copper refining. He was also the founder of the $4-billion private equity firm, GEM Holdings.

    According to Randhawa's LinkedIn profile, he also served as the Chairman of GEM Holdings, which he founded in July 1993. GEM Holdings, a private equity firm, is currently valued at $4 billion.

    Ajay Bagga, Chairman of Elyments Platforms Private Limited, mentioned that Harpal Randhawa had plans for another venture in India. Amer Randhawa, on the other hand, was a trained pilot and was travelling as a passenger on the ill-fated flight.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
