Veteran Indian marine engineer Deonandan Prasad Singh died after a drone or explosive device hit his oil tanker near an Iraqi port. He was the only fatality among 28 crew members, who were rescued after abandoning the vessel. The strike, amid rising regional tensions, highlighted growing risks for seafarers in conflict-hit waters.

The death of a Mumbai-based marine engineer in an attack on an oil tanker near Iraq has drawn national attention to the growing risks faced by Indian seafarers operating in conflict-prone waters.

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In a press release issued on March 12, the ministry confirmed the death of one Indian seafarer. An official said Singh, who was serving as the additional chief engineer (superintendent) on the vessel, died following the attack.

Who was Deonandan Prasad Singh?

Deonandan Prasad Singh, a seasoned maritime professional in his mid-50s, was among the crew on board the crude oil tanker MT Safesea Vishnu when the vessel came under attack close to the Khor Al Zubair port near Basra.

Reports indicate that the tanker was targeted during heightened regional tensions linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict. According to officials and media accounts, the strike involved a drone or explosive device, triggering a powerful blast that caused severe damage to the vessel and injured several crew members. Singh reportedly sustained critical injuries during the incident and later died while receiving treatment.

Singh had decades of experience at sea and was regarded as a skilled engineer within the shipping community. He had been working in the maritime sector for more than two decades, handling technical operations on cargo ships and oil tankers.

Singh’s family said he had remained on shore-based duties for over seven years after stepping away from sailing assignments. Before that, he had spent nearly 25 years working in marine engineering roles at sea.

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Relatives also alleged that the shipping company compelled him to return to active sailing just three days before the conflict began, when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28.

“Singh was killed almost two weeks after he joined the vessel in Iraq. It is sort of forcing him to join as he had signed the agreement with the company and in a corporate world one has to abide by the company’s rules and regulations. Despite having stopped sailing and having taken a shore desk job, he was sent to die. The company forced him to join the ship as per the contract clause he had signed and he joined the ship in Iraq three days before the war began," a family member said as quoted by Times of India.

Crew rescued after tanker attack

Following the strike, the entire crew was forced to abandon the vessel and jump into the sea. An STS tug later picked them up and brought them to safety. The Iraqi Coast Guard subsequently evacuated all 28 sailors — including 16 Indians and 12 Filipinos — and transferred them to the port of Basra.

His sudden death has been described as a major personal tragedy for his family and a stark reminder of the dangers associated with international shipping routes that pass through volatile regions.

The vessel was reportedly engaged in cargo operations near southern Iraq when the attack took place. Authorities confirmed that multiple Indian crew members were on board at the time, along with sailors from other countries. Rescue operations were launched soon after the explosion, and the Iraqi Coast Guard helped evacuate the surviving crew to safety. While most crew members escaped the incident, Singh was the only reported fatality.

The attack has also highlighted broader concerns about maritime security as geopolitical tensions escalate across West Asia. Strategic shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters have witnessed rising threats, including missile and drone strikes targeting commercial vessels. Experts warn that continued hostilities could increase insurance costs, disrupt trade flows and put thousands of seafarers at risk.

Also Read: 4 Crew Members Killed After US Refueling Aircraft Crashes in Western Iraq

Back home in India, the news of Singh’s death triggered grief and shock among relatives, friends and colleagues. Originally from Bihar, he had been living in Mumbai with his family in recent years while continuing his career in global shipping. His loved ones have appealed to authorities for assistance in bringing his mortal remains back to India and ensuring accountability for the incident.

Maritime agencies and government departments are now monitoring the situation closely, with investigations underway to determine the exact circumstances behind the attack. The tragedy has renewed calls for stronger safety protocols, improved risk assessment and enhanced diplomatic coordination to protect Indian nationals working in high-risk international waters. As tensions persist in the region, the incident underscores the human cost of geopolitical conflict and the vulnerability of civilian maritime workers caught in its path.