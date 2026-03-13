Amid West Asia tensions, India is actively monitoring its vessels and seafarers. Three Indian-flagged ships are in the Gulf of Oman and 24 are in the Persian Gulf, with the government ensuring their safety and security via DG Shipping.

India is actively monitoring its vessels and seafarers operating in the Gulf region, including three Indian-flagged ships in the Gulf of Oman, amid ongoing regional tensions and maritime security concerns, government said. Highlighting the government's commitment to safeguarding its maritime workforce amid West Asia conflict, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Chief Secretary said, "All Indian vessels and seafarers are under active monitoring to ensure their safety and security."

Monitoring of Indian Vessels and Seafarers

"On the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Gulf of Oman, there were four Indian-flagged vessels yesterday, but one oil tanker -- Jal Prakash -- has moved out, so three Indian-flagged vessels remain in that area now, with 76 Indian seafarers on board," he said during an inter-ministerial meeting today.

Sinha also provided an update on Indian ships in the nearby Persian Gulf. "On the western side of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Persian Gulf, there are currently 24 Indian-flagged vessels. The number was the same yesterday and remains the same today. A total of 677 Indian seafarers are onboard these vessels," he said.

Communication and Support Systems

Apart from these vessels, Sinha said around 23,000 Indian seafarers are working across the Gulf region on merchant ships, offshore vessels and other maritime operations. "The Directorate General of Shipping is in constant contact with them," he said.

Communication with seafarers is being maintained "through their engagement agencies known as Recruitment and Placement Service Licenses (RPSL), through Indian missions in those countries, and through other stakeholders," Sinha said.

The DG Shipping had also issued an advisory on March 4 in this regard. There are around 7.5 lakh Indian seafarers overall, and the Directorate General of Shipping sent a communication to all of them updating the contact details of its 24/7 helpline, he said

Since February 28, he said, DG Shipping's 24/7 control room, known as the DG Communication Centre, has received around 2,425 calls and approximately 4,500 emails. These communications have come from seafarers, their family members, and other stakeholders.

Facilitating Seafarer Returns

Sinha said DG Shipping has also been facilitating returns for those whose terms of employment have ended. "The DG Shipping has also successfully facilitated the return of around 200-225 Indian nationals who were working in the Gulf region and whose employment terms had ended and who had signed off from ships. This was done in close coordination with Indian embassies," he said.

DG Shipping Advisories and Safety Measures

Sinha reiterated key points from the DG Shipping advisories. "Seafarers should contact the DG Shipping communication centre through the helpline or email in case of any requirement. They should follow safety instructions and comply with directives issued by local authorities or Indian missions abroad. All Indian-flagged ships should conduct ship-shore security drills. Seafarers should also regularly monitor advisories or updates issued by DG Shipping or the Ministry of External Affairs," he said.

Impact on Indian Port Operations

On port operations in India, Sinha said, "Port operations across India remain stable. Standard Operating Procedures have been issued for all major and non-major ports so that they maintain coordination with shipping lines and exporters. Any grievances from stakeholders should be addressed within a time-bound framework."

He added that "each major port has also designated a single point of contact, and this information has been communicated to stakeholders. LPG carrier vessels are being given priority berthing at major ports. Ports have also implemented facilitation measures such as allowing storage of Middle East-bound cargo affected by the situation... providing ad-hoc vessel berthing... prioritising handling of perishable and returning export cargo... expediting back-to-town movement in coordination with customs, and enhancing bunkering support wherever feasible."

Update on Casualties

Sinha expressed regret over casualties in the ongoing Gulf crisis: "Unfortunately, three Indian nationals have been reported dead. One seafarer is currently missing. Four seafarers had sustained minor injuries, but they have now been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment. The Directorate General of Shipping remains in contact with the families and next of kin of all the affected seafarers."

Background of Regional Conflict

The conflict in the region escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)