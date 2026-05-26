To send a tough message to all criminals, Howrah Police paraded a local goon on the streets. Police sources say he has multiple criminal complaints against him from 2021 and even before that. Read the full report for details.

Howrah Crime News: First North Howrah, now Sankrail. Howrah's so-called 'don', Akash Singh, was paraded through the city's streets wearing only his underwear. This comes after a similar incident in Sankrail where a police constable, Shahin Molla alias San, who was allegedly close to a TMC MLA and accused of extortion, was also arrested and paraded in shorts.

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What are the allegations against the accused?

In 2021, Akash Singh was accused of firing at police officers and hurling more than 20 bombs. Cops had arrested him earlier this month. However, he was paraded on the streets today to send a strong message to all criminals. Police sources say multiple complaints have been filed against him from various areas since 2021.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a BJP worker named Ishwar Ratna was attacked. Ratna is a resident of Saha Para in Naihati's Ward No. 3. He suffered 52 stitches on his head and has injuries on his chest and back. His family said that like any other day, he had gone towards the Ganga ghat after dinner. That's when he was attacked from behind with rods and sticks by alleged TMC goons, Kundan Tantonwa and Chandan Tantonwa.

The BJP worker's father, Shyamsundar Ratna, said, "My son is the only one who supports BJP in this area, so he has been harassed repeatedly. This time, they wanted to kill him. They thought he was dead and dumped him on the banks of the Ganga."

After the incident was reported, his father found him lying in a pool of blood. He was first taken to Naihati hospital, then to Kalyani's JNM hospital, and was finally transferred to RG Kar hospital in Kolkata. Local BJP youth wing leader Lakhinder Rajbhar said, "Ishwar is an active BJP worker in the ward. The TMC has attacked him before. Even after losing power, TMC goons are still showing their muscle here." He added that he has informed the party about the incident. A police complaint has been filed, but no arrests have been made so far.