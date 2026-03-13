Four US crew members were killed when an American KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, the US military said Friday, adding that the incident was not caused by "hostile fire".

"Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue," US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said in a statement on X.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire. The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” it added.

The KC-135 tanker marks at least the fourth US military aircraft lost in the Middle East conflict, after three F-15E fighter jets were earlier shot down in a friendly-fire incident over Kuwait.

The incident took place amid active combat involving attacks by Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones, the command said at the time.

The KC-135, a refuelling aircraft that has been in service for more than six decades, typically operates with a three-person crew, a pilot, a co-pilot and a boom operator responsible for refuelling other aircraft, according to the US Air Force.