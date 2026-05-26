A pregnant woman in Kozhikode's Thamarassery delivered a baby girl inside an autorickshaw while on her way to the hospital. The birth happened just before they could reach. Hospital officials have confirmed that both the mother and the newborn are doing well.

In a dramatic incident in Kozhikode, a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl inside an autorickshaw.

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The woman, a resident of Engapuzha Kakkad in Thamarassery, was being rushed to the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital when she went into labour. The delivery happened at Ambayathode, just a few kilometres away from their destination. According to the latest reports, both the mother and her newborn daughter are healthy and safe.

A lot of credit for this safe outcome goes to the auto driver, Nasar Kakkad, who is also the woman's neighbour. Nasar kept his cool and expertly navigated through traffic to get them to the hospital as quickly as possible. His presence of mind was crucial for their well-being.

Here's what happened earlier. The woman had reportedly visited the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital this morning. However, sources say she was sent home because the doctors felt her due date was still some time away. But after she got home, she started experiencing strong labour pains. She, along with her mother, immediately got into Nasar's auto and rushed towards the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital.

She delivered the baby just three kilometres before they could reach the hospital. As soon as they arrived, the hospital staff provided immediate medical care to the mother and child.